Gov. Tim Walz on Pardoned Child Rapist: 'We Can't All Be Judged by Our Worst Day'

As Twitchy reported the other day, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stepped up and deported Laotian national Tou Lue Vang, who was pardoned by a panel of three people, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, despite having raped a 10-year-old girl. Walz apparently wanted him pardoned so he could escape deportation. Walz explained, "I can find no reason how Minnesota is safer or better if Mr. Vang is deported to a country he has not been to since he was a child." We can… he won't be raping any more 10-year-olds in America.

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Fox News released new details on the board of pardons that granted Vang clemency, and they're just as infuriating.

New details are emerging about why Gov. Tim Walz's board of pardons gave clemency to a 42-year-old illegal immigrant convicted of repeatedly raping a child.



Documents reviewed by Fox News Digital show that while the two board members who voted against granting a pardon noted the… pic.twitter.com/gqyQgQm36W — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 13, 2026

The post continues:

… serious nature of Tou Lue Vang's offenses, the four who recommended a pardon each listed concerns about him being deported. One commissioner, Zach Linstrom, who voted in favor of granting the pardon, wrote in his recommendation, "Very tough case but the kids not having a father is not in the best interest of society," referring to Vang’s six children. Artika Roller, another commissioner who voted in favor of the pardon, wrote, "The applicant stated the need for clemency related to immigration issues." Following the recommendation, Walz's Board of Pardons granted Vang a full pardon. Secretary of State Marco Rubio then revoked Vang's legal status, allowing him to be deported despite the pardon.

One of the commissioners was worried about the child rapist's six kids not having a father. Good … send them back with him and keep the family together.

Zach Lindstrom is a father of 2 kids, but he wants a convicted pedo to be free in the streets with children? What kind of psychopaths are on the board of pardons and clemency in MN?



These leftwing lunatics with a white guilt complex are destroying our country. pic.twitter.com/Rr9qKX2FpG — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) July 13, 2026

Linstrom is concerned that the child rapist’s kids won’t have their child rapist father around?



Any rational person would be horrified to have a pedophile anywhere near children.



What’s on Linstrom’s hard drive? — Liz (@liz_rose7) July 13, 2026

Considering what Vang did to that child I would say it is in the best interest of his children that he not be in their lives contrary to what the board said. — WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) July 13, 2026

Why on earth would they be concerned about him being deported as a consequence for his crimes?



What is the matter with these people? How did they get to be in positions of power?



We need people who care more about citizens than illegal alien criminals. — Jimerican (@Jimerican) July 13, 2026

He raped a child, and these sick people gave him a pardon so his child could have a father who is a child rapist. If that wasn’t enough, they felt sorry for the illegal alien because he had issues immigrating to the US illegally. All of these people should be in prison. — Michael Jester (@MichaelJester) July 14, 2026

Explain to me why it’s better these 6 kids have a child rapist father living in the same house with them? — Otter841 (@Otter841Collins) July 13, 2026

They actually believe that it's better to have a predator on the street than a deportation. Sick. — An Orwellian Gator (@CJWood71) July 13, 2026

As if you hadn't had enough of Walz crying about Vang being deported, the Department of Homeland Security posted this on Wednesday:

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.@GovTimWalz on why ICE shouldn’t have deported this child rapist: “we can’t all be judged by our worst day.”



For Tou Lue Vang this wasn’t just one “worst day” — it was YEARS of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl starting when she was 10.



Just disgraceful. https://t.co/QCzSnYh4zA pic.twitter.com/hJ2TRlan4k — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 15, 2026

It was the rapist's worst day? Not the victim's? We dodged such a bullet by not electing Kamala Harris.

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