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Gov. Tim Walz on Pardoned Child Rapist: 'We Can't All Be Judged by Our Worst Day'

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 15, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

As Twitchy reported the other day, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stepped up and deported Laotian national Tou Lue Vang, who was pardoned by a panel of three people, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, despite having raped a 10-year-old girl. Walz apparently wanted him pardoned so he could escape deportation. Walz explained, "I can find no reason how Minnesota is safer or better if Mr. Vang is deported to a country he has not been to since he was a child." We can… he won't be raping any more 10-year-olds in America.

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Fox News released new details on the board of pardons that granted Vang clemency, and they're just as infuriating. 

The post continues:

… serious nature of Tou Lue Vang's offenses, the four who recommended a pardon each listed concerns about him being deported.

One commissioner, Zach Linstrom, who voted in favor of granting the pardon, wrote in his recommendation, "Very tough case but the kids not having a father is not in the best interest of society," referring to Vang’s six children. Artika Roller, another commissioner who voted in favor of the pardon, wrote, "The applicant stated the need for clemency related to immigration issues."

Following the recommendation, Walz's Board of Pardons granted Vang a full pardon. Secretary of State Marco Rubio then revoked Vang's legal status, allowing him to be deported despite the pardon.

One of the commissioners was worried about the child rapist's six kids not having a father. Good … send them back with him and keep the family together.

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As if you hadn't had enough of Walz crying about Vang being deported, the Department of Homeland Security posted this on Wednesday:

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It was the rapist's worst day? Not the victim's? We dodged such a bullet by not electing Kamala Harris.

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ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN MARCO RUBIO MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

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