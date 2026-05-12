WaPo: Most Trump Deportees Are Men, Leaving Women to Raise Families Alone

Even though they were sleeping in cages built under the Obama administration, sensitive souls like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flew to the border to cry at kids being kept in cages under President Trump's first term. Trump is separating families, they cried. Now we hear horror stories from Democrats about four-year-olds with cancer being "deported." They're not being deported — their parents are being deported and are choosing to take their children home with them (where they can get cancer care … yes, Mexico has hospitals).

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The Trump administration is happy to spring for plane tickets to fly the whole family back home. But now, The Washington Post is out with a report on how the Trump administration is deporting "an unusually high number of undocumented men," leaving their wives to raise their children without them.

The Trump administration’s deportation effort has led to the removal of an unusually high number of undocumented men who have lived in the U.S. for years, according to a Post analysis, upending the livelihoods and daily routines of scores of families. https://t.co/pHQt54pOOb — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 12, 2026

Without looking at the story yet, we're guessing it starts with a sob-story anecdote. Let's check in on what WaPo has written on the issue:

With the large number of men being removed, in many cases, women have been left to provide for their families on their own. In interviews with The Post, three women and one man described how an ICE arrest has transformed their families. All spoke of disastrous emotional and financial repercussions. “It rips apart the fabric of the family,” said Regina Langhout, a psychology professor at the University of California at Santa Cruz who has published studies about the effects of deportation on families. “The material and psychological effects can be felt years and years later.” … Langhout said her studies show the deportation-related financial losses result in food insecurity, housing instability and less time for parenting for the mother or father left behind. Families stop going to PTA meetings, the park and all other places where communities build connections. “It sickens our entire society,” she said.

We were wrong … it took seven paragraphs to get to the "expert," who shared the sob-stories she'd encountered.

You know, there's an easy way to keep illegal alien fathers and their families together.

Imagine not taking the cash to go back home then applying to return legitimately, then trying to make it someone else’s problem. 🙄 — Sam Davis’ Shoe of Doom (@JustinOpinion10) May 12, 2026

Self deporting as a family prevents this. — Jennifer Rote 🐰 🇺🇸 (@wildnmild4u) May 12, 2026

But it's the rule of law. We thought you liked the rule of law. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) May 12, 2026

Good. The fact that they were here for “years” is even more reason to deport them. — pnw Bae 🌲 🌙 (@RaquelWelchh) May 12, 2026

Are we supposed to be horrified that they're being sent home?

Serious question. — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) May 12, 2026

I guess they should have self deported and come back the legal way. Sucks to be them. Their families can go with them. — Mindy Crossland (@MindyCross76617) May 12, 2026

Because the invaders are primarily military aged males. Plus they are more likely to have committed crimes — wade pearson (@wadepearson) May 12, 2026

What is your point? The administration is enforcing the law? — Debbie (@Debbie145k) May 12, 2026

"It sickens our entire society" is their point.

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The illegal aliens being deported are the ones to blame for abandoning their families, as they have been knowingly living in the United States illegally with no concern over how their status affects others, including their own 'loved ones'. — Rocker5150 (@Rocker_5150) May 12, 2026

Did you watch them coming in? It was thousands of military age men with a few women and children thrown in for media takes. — while(Just a Guy) 🇺🇲 (@jaaXing) May 12, 2026

Perhaps you didn’t watch that same videos from the border that we did. Single men were coming into the country in droves. Very few women and children.



So it’s logical to assume more men are being deported than women and children. — WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) May 12, 2026

“Unusually high number…” oh my God you just absolutely suck. This country is a fucking mess and it’s because of institutions like yours, lying and gaslighting all day long. You know goddamn well why the numbers are high. — DPFlorida (@DPinFlorida) May 12, 2026

There is nothing "unusual" about deporting illegal aliens. What was "unusual" was ignoring the law and letting them live here for so long.



Nature is healing. — Lawrence Howe (@Lawrenc06091309) May 12, 2026

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But look at all the photos The Washington Post used of illegal immigrant men with their wives and newborn children to accompany the piece. That must play on your heartstrings, right? Besides, some of them have been here a long time. Let's stop deporting people, OK?

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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