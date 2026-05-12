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WaPo: Most Trump Deportees Are Men, Leaving Women to Raise Families Alone

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 12, 2026
Twitter

Even though they were sleeping in cages built under the Obama administration, sensitive souls like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flew to the border to cry at kids being kept in cages under President Trump's first term. Trump is separating families, they cried. Now we hear horror stories from Democrats about four-year-olds with cancer being "deported." They're not being deported — their parents are being deported and are choosing to take their children home with them (where they can get cancer care … yes, Mexico has hospitals).

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The Trump administration is happy to spring for plane tickets to fly the whole family back home. But now, The Washington Post is out with a report on how the Trump administration is deporting "an unusually high number of undocumented men," leaving their wives to raise their children without them.

Without looking at the story yet, we're guessing it starts with a sob-story anecdote. Let's check in on what WaPo has written on the issue:

With the large number of men being removed, in many cases, women have been left to provide for their families on their own. In interviews with The Post, three women and one man described how an ICE arrest has transformed their families. All spoke of disastrous emotional and financial repercussions.

“It rips apart the fabric of the family,” said Regina Langhout, a psychology professor at the University of California at Santa Cruz who has published studies about the effects of deportation on families. “The material and psychological effects can be felt years and years later.”

Langhout said her studies show the deportation-related financial losses result in food insecurity, housing instability and less time for parenting for the mother or father left behind. Families stop going to PTA meetings, the park and all other places where communities build connections.

“It sickens our entire society,” she said.

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We were wrong … it took seven paragraphs to get to the "expert," who shared the sob-stories she'd encountered.

You know, there's an easy way to keep illegal alien fathers and their families together.

"It sickens our entire society" is their point.

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But look at all the photos The Washington Post used of illegal immigrant men with their wives and newborn children to accompany the piece. That must play on your heartstrings, right? Besides, some of them have been here a long time. Let's stop deporting people, OK?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WASHINGTON POST

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