Viewers Heed Brian Stelter’s Advice and Hold Two CNN Anchors to Account With the Touch of a Button

Legacy media organizations demand accountability of others but rarely take responsibility when they are caught in egregious lies. That’s particularly evident when it’s revealed they are in highly questionable relationships with the powerful subjects they are supposed to be ‘holding to account,’ as they like to term it. We saw this all play out in recent days as the 'Fauci diaries' were released and CNN went utterly silent about revelations involving 'journalists' at the network. First, a recap of what two CNN anchors were doing while COVID was raging, and then what one of their portly co-workers says we should do about it.

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The strategy CNN management chose was silence. Just say nothing, and hope the controversy fades away.



It's been almost 10 days since Fauci diary entries revealed that two of CNN's top anchors were private pals with the man they were supposed to be objectively covering.



From… pic.twitter.com/LnrIgKlTrA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 3, 2026

(post continues) ..."friendship building" dinner parties, backchanneling interview questions, to texting insults about Republicans, none of it has been addressed by Tapper, Bash, Stelter, or anyone else at CNN. Just pretend like it never happened. And to many people who aren't on 𝕏 or don't consume right-leaning media — it never did. Ethics. Transparency. Journalism. This is CNN.

Those are three things no awake person associates with CNN.

Here in 2026, CNN has chosen to ignore Jake Tapper’s and Dana Bash’s chummy relationships with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Back in 2022, CNN’s Brian Stelter said it’s up to viewers to hold his dishonest network to account. (WATCH)

2022. Brian Stelter says it's up to viewers to hold CNN accountable.



"It's on you."



He was right for once. The current CNN 'Chief Media Analyst' sure as hell isn't going to do it. https://t.co/v0DuMzdmht pic.twitter.com/09HvB0e4iq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 4, 2026

CNN has affirmed its role as a political actor, rather than a reporter of news. — Biff LaTourette (@BiffLaTourette) August 4, 2026

If you're looking for ‘journalism’ at CNN, you’re going to be disappointed.

Posters say they’ve found an easy way to fight CNN. They say many others have followed suit.

The best way to hold this little butterball accountable is for everyone to hit “OFF” on their TV remote. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 4, 2026

And of course their viewers DID hold CNN accountable. They turned CNN off. — USGInvestigate (@USGInvestigate) August 4, 2026

Up to the viewers to hold CNN accountable? Well, nobody watches them — Ken Kneis (@kenkneis) August 4, 2026

I think their low viewership is proof that viewers have spoken — ro sweeney (@missroween) August 4, 2026

In 2020, CNN’s total day average was around one million viewers. So far in 2025, the total day average is a mere 432,000. Stelter must be so proud that Americans are finally listening to him and following his advice. Thanks, Tater!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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