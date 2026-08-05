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Viewers Heed Brian Stelter’s Advice and Hold Two CNN Anchors to Account With the Touch of a Button

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:10 AM on August 05, 2026
CNN

Legacy media organizations demand accountability of others but rarely take responsibility when they are caught in egregious lies. That’s particularly evident when it’s revealed they are in highly questionable relationships with the powerful subjects they are supposed to be ‘holding to account,’ as they like to term it. We saw this all play out in recent days as the 'Fauci diaries' were released and CNN went utterly silent about revelations involving 'journalists' at the network. First, a recap of what two CNN anchors were doing while COVID was raging, and then what one of their portly co-workers says we should do about it.

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Start here. (READ)

(post continues) ..."friendship building" dinner parties, backchanneling interview questions, to texting insults about Republicans, none of it has been addressed by Tapper, Bash, Stelter, or anyone else at CNN.

Just pretend like it never happened.

And to many people who aren't on 𝕏 or don't consume right-leaning media — it never did.

Ethics. Transparency. Journalism.

This is CNN.

Those are three things no awake person associates with CNN.

Here in 2026, CNN has chosen to ignore Jake Tapper’s and Dana Bash’s chummy relationships with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Back in 2022, CNN’s Brian Stelter said it’s up to viewers to hold his dishonest network to account. (WATCH)

If you're looking for ‘journalism’ at CNN, you’re going to be disappointed.

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Posters say they’ve found an easy way to fight CNN. They say many others have followed suit.

In 2020, CNN’s total day average was around one million viewers. So far in 2025, the total day average is a mere 432,000. Stelter must be so proud that Americans are finally listening to him and following his advice. Thanks, Tater!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI BRIAN STELTER CNN COVID-19 DANA PERINO FAKE NEWS

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