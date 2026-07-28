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They're SO Guilty: Entire CNN Panel EXPLODES on Lydia Moynihan for Daring to Say the Name 'Fauci'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:00 AM on July 28, 2026
Twitchy


The only people sweating harder than Tony Fauci this week are all of the leftist media apparatchiks who colluded with him and covered for his lies during COVID for years. It's not just his testimony tomorrow before Sen. Rand Paul that has the media shaking in their boots; it's also the 'Fauci Files' that Paul released over the weekend, exposing how deeply in bed many in the media were with Fauci as he lied to America. 

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Of all the media outlets implicated in Fauci's secret diary, none were more complicit than CNN. Particularly Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, neither of whom disclosed their close relationships with the former Director of NIAID as they went on the air and lauded Fauci as a superhero. 

With all of this dirty (not quite 'French') laundry now coming to light, it is no surprise that the legacy media wants nothing to do with one of the biggest news stories in the country this week. Most outlets have not even mentioned Fauci's name once. And at CNN, 'chief media analyst' Brian Stelter suddenly is completely disinterested in analyzing the biggest media scandal since the Russiagate hoax. 

There are still one or two honest people at CNN, however, like Scott Jennings and Lydia Moynihan. They're not going to let the network run away from the story. Or, at least they're going to try. 

In Moynihan's case, last night she tried to remind Abby Phillip and others of how much Fauci lied to America. What ensued was so hilarious, we would think it was an SNL skit from back in the days when SNL used to be funny. 

Watch: 

HAAAAAHAHAHAHA! 

It wasn't just Phillip who tried to shut down Moynihan mentioning that verboten name. The entire panel threw a conniption immediately upon hearing that two-syllable word: 'Fauci.' 

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So much journalisming on display. Stunning and brave.

Something tells us a memo went out. A memo that Moynihan rightfully ignored. 

We're only surprised that CNN didn't throw up a 'Technical Difficulties' message as soon as Moynihan said Fauci's name. 

We can't prove that they were given instructions to shut down any discussion of Fauci, but we don't really need to. 

Leftists have a hive mind mentality. They will always react aggressively and in unison to anything that threatens the queen. Or, in this case, threatens to expose the truth.

Other than a beehive, there is another group that acts this way: 

And they will never realize how obvious it is to normal people. 

They're terrified. 

Because they're guilty as sin. 

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The FCC does not have jurisdiction over CNN's content. But it's still a great question for America. Other than to hear from Moynihan or Jennings, why would anyone watch a network that always lies to them and never apologizes for everything they get wrong? 

Someone should tell CNN that we already know they are merely the public relations arm of the Democrat Party. 

They don't need to keep reminding us. 

Maybe Tapper can write us another book someday: 'My Dinners With Tony.'

As the brilliant David Burge (@iowahawkblog) said more than a decade ago, 'Journalism is about covering important stories. With a pillow, until they stop moving.'

Moynihan and Jennings are doing amazing work to try to expose CNN's lies, no matter how much the leftists try to muzzle them. 

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It gives us a little jump in our step, too. 

We almost can't wait for tomorrow, mostly to watch Sen. Paul eviscerate Fauci in the Senate. 

But also just to see how the propagandists at CNN and other outlets choose to cover—or possibly to run screaming away from—that hearing. 

Get your popcorn ready. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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