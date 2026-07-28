They're SO Guilty: Entire CNN Panel EXPLODES on Lydia Moynihan for Daring to Say the Name 'Fauci'



The only people sweating harder than Tony Fauci this week are all of the leftist media apparatchiks who colluded with him and covered for his lies during COVID for years. It's not just his testimony tomorrow before Sen. Rand Paul that has the media shaking in their boots; it's also the 'Fauci Files' that Paul released over the weekend, exposing how deeply in bed many in the media were with Fauci as he lied to America.

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Of all the media outlets implicated in Fauci's secret diary, none were more complicit than CNN. Particularly Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, neither of whom disclosed their close relationships with the former Director of NIAID as they went on the air and lauded Fauci as a superhero.

With all of this dirty (not quite 'French') laundry now coming to light, it is no surprise that the legacy media wants nothing to do with one of the biggest news stories in the country this week. Most outlets have not even mentioned Fauci's name once. And at CNN, 'chief media analyst' Brian Stelter suddenly is completely disinterested in analyzing the biggest media scandal since the Russiagate hoax.

There are still one or two honest people at CNN, however, like Scott Jennings and Lydia Moynihan. They're not going to let the network run away from the story. Or, at least they're going to try.

In Moynihan's case, last night she tried to remind Abby Phillip and others of how much Fauci lied to America. What ensued was so hilarious, we would think it was an SNL skit from back in the days when SNL used to be funny.

Watch:

Here's what happened when @LydiaMoynihan dared to bring up the Fauci diary on CNN.



Abby Phillip immediately shuts it down. Not allowed to be discussed. pic.twitter.com/Nm4sJjqM5t — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 28, 2026

HAAAAAHAHAHAHA!

It wasn't just Phillip who tried to shut down Moynihan mentioning that verboten name. The entire panel threw a conniption immediately upon hearing that two-syllable word: 'Fauci.'

Journalism!



Not just Phillips -- the entire panel -- and on beat! pic.twitter.com/KEl3Kf768A — Autonomous Weapons Systems (@PShannon30308) July 28, 2026

So much journalisming on display. Stunning and brave.

Something tells us a memo went out. A memo that Moynihan rightfully ignored.

Marching orders — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) July 28, 2026

We're only surprised that CNN didn't throw up a 'Technical Difficulties' message as soon as Moynihan said Fauci's name.

Are panelists instructed to start talking over conservatives as soon as they bring up a sensitive point? It seems like a coordinated effort (and Abby’s weapon of choice) — aw (@ADubyaVA) July 28, 2026

We can't prove that they were given instructions to shut down any discussion of Fauci, but we don't really need to.

Leftists have a hive mind mentality. They will always react aggressively and in unison to anything that threatens the queen. Or, in this case, threatens to expose the truth.

Other than a beehive, there is another group that acts this way:

(they) will never let out anything that destroys their sacred king of science >>> a CULT they are https://t.co/8aeIxcEAmw — _X_treme____R_adical____P_rosperity (@Deplorable38) July 28, 2026

And they will never realize how obvious it is to normal people.

They're terrified.

Because they're guilty as sin.

@BrendanCarrFCC Why do we have entire networks dedicated to keeping the truth hidden? https://t.co/K10c5XurZv — Joanana Republican (@Born4ThisMoment) July 28, 2026

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The FCC does not have jurisdiction over CNN's content. But it's still a great question for America. Other than to hear from Moynihan or Jennings, why would anyone watch a network that always lies to them and never apologizes for everything they get wrong?

They won't let you bring it up. This is not the free press of our childhood. Molded propaganda. https://t.co/aaqllcTOjX — Luvbug1970 (@CLubonovic) July 28, 2026

Someone should tell CNN that we already know they are merely the public relations arm of the Democrat Party.

They don't need to keep reminding us.

@abbydphillip response and eye roll is exactly why we won’t ever get a response from Jake Tapper about his dinners with Fauci when he was telling us “no get togethers”…they all think they are above us and can dictate how we think and what we can talk/be upset about. https://t.co/6NBhWARoT5 — Rusty Kuhl (@HumphreyPT) July 28, 2026

Maybe Tapper can write us another book someday: 'My Dinners With Tony.'

The legacy media does not expose the darkness, it protects it. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) July 28, 2026

As the brilliant David Burge (@iowahawkblog) said more than a decade ago, 'Journalism is about covering important stories. With a pillow, until they stop moving.'

Great push back by Lydia.



Abby and crew doing what they do best. Create chaos, spin lies and propaganda to cover something so sinister that they promoted. — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) July 28, 2026

Moynihan and Jennings are doing amazing work to try to expose CNN's lies, no matter how much the leftists try to muzzle them.

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Nothing brightens my morning more than when the media is powerless against the truth escaping into the light of day. — JP (@J_P1776) July 28, 2026

It gives us a little jump in our step, too.

We almost can't wait for tomorrow, mostly to watch Sen. Paul eviscerate Fauci in the Senate.

But also just to see how the propagandists at CNN and other outlets choose to cover—or possibly to run screaming away from—that hearing.

Get your popcorn ready.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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