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GOOD! Families of 9/11 Victims Want Mayor Zohran Mamdani BANNED From 25th Anniversary

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on July 26, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig


As much as the average American—or this particular Twitchy writer—might despise New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, we know it cannot hold a candle to the revulsion New Yorkers who suffered through and lost loved ones in the 9/11 terror attack must feel.

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This year is the 25th anniversary of that horrific event. Sometimes, we wonder how New York could elect an Islamist mayor who hates America as much as he hates Jewish people. But we have to remind ourselves that older, native residents of the city voted strongly against him. Mamdani won the election because of young people who were not alive (or too young to remember) when those planes struck the twin towers of the World Trade Center. Even more than that, he was elected by immigrants, many of whom share his ideology. 

With September 11 rapidly approaching, families of those who perished in the attack are speaking out with a very clear message: Mamdani is NOT welcome at the memorial ceremony in September. 

One of the family members who is organizing the petition to ban the mayor is Giovanni Galante: 

Families of 9/11 victims are demanding NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani be banned from the 25th anniversary of the attacks at Ground Zero, branding him an apologist for Islamic terror whose presence would be an insult to the memories of nearly 3,000 people murdered.

“Our objection is based on his public record — his failure to meaningfully acknowledge the horror of that day, and his employment of, support for, or association with individuals who have minimized 9/11, defended terrorists, or even suggested America ‘deserved’ the attacks,” said Giovanni Galante – whose 29-year-old wife Grace Catherine Galante was among 2,977 innocents killed by al-Qaeda terrorists.

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The petition has only been up for about a week and already has more than 6,000 signatures. Hundreds of those are from family members of victims. Others interested in signing the petition can do so here

The petition has a laundry list of reasons that Mamdani should not be welcome at Ground Zero, including his past statements about globalizing the intifada; his friendship with Siraj Wahhaj, the imam who was an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 WTC attack; his appointment of Ramzi Kassem, who has defended al-Qaeda terrorists, as his chief counsel; his endorsement of DSA candidates who claim that America 'deserved' 9/11; and the fact that Mamdani's own father has often expressed his sympathy toward suicide bombers. 

And there are many more reasons they could have listed. 

Organizer Cheri Sparacio, whose 35-year-old husband Thomas was killed on 9/11, quipped there are  “so many other examples” why it would be “disrespectful” for Mamdani to attend the ceremony that “we couldn’t fit them on the list.”

Fact check: true. 

We know that Mamdani doesn't care how many signatures the petition gets. He will ignore it and attend anyway, just to insult those Angel Families. 

But we still hope it gets hundreds of thousands of signatures before Sept. 11 arrives. 

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His presence anywhere in New York City sullies those memories, as does the fact that he is the mayor. 

But it will be even more egregious on the anniversary. 

It makes us happy to see more and more people unafraid to call Mamdani what he is. 

He will pretend to be respectful. That is his taqiyya

But there is no question that he will inject some anti-American rhetoric in any remarks he makes. 

And they never will. 

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His wife, who celebrated the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel

Nope. She should not be allowed anywhere near Ground Zero either. 

No, it's not just you. We would not extend that invitation either. 

And that is a perfect analogy. 

Now, THAT would be epic. 

We don't think it would come to that, but we're certain that the NYPD and NYFD don't want Mamdani at the 9/11 memorial ceremony any more than the families of the victims do. 

It was bad enough when he showed up to break ground at WTC 2 a couple of weeks ago.

But his presence on September 11 would be beyond the pale as far as adding insult to indelible injury. 

Which, of course, is likely why he will go. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANGEL FAMILIES ISLAMIC TERRORISM NEW YORK TERRORISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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