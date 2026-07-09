Zohran Mamdani Grabs a Shovel and Helps Break Ground on 2 WTC Just Ahead of 25th Anniversary of 9/11

We'll do this story about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani "shot and chaser"-style. That's really all that'll be required, especially after Mamdani's speech on America's 250th in which he pointed a finger and shamed the country over its failings and shortcomings.

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Before becoming the mayor of NYC, Mamdani was caught in what the New York Post accurately reported as an ironic friendship considering the office he was running for:

Zohran Mamdani campaigned with a notorious, gay-hating Brooklyn imam who is an unindicted co-conspirator in 1993 World Trade Center bombing and who has been linked to other terrorist activity in the United States — including urging “jihad” on the Big Apple. pic.twitter.com/9IUW7xxDwS — New York Post (@nypost) October 24, 2025

Smirking Zohran Mamdani silent when questioned over terror-linked Brooklyn Imam Siraj Wahhaj https://t.co/Pe1yKNl7cY pic.twitter.com/P0WX6pLbYR — New York Post (@nypost) October 19, 2025

Fast forward some nine months...

Here's what happened today in Mayor Mamdani's New York City with the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks just a couple of months away:

Ground has officially been broken on 2 World Trade Center in New York City, 25 years after 9/11. The 1,226-foot, 55-story tower, set to become American Express’ global headquarters, is expected to be completed in 2031. pic.twitter.com/bQpN0xRUyZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 9, 2026

JUST IN: 2 World Trade Center has officially broken ground in New York City, 25 years after 9/11, with the skyscraper expected to be completed in 2031.



The skyscraper is set to be the global headquarters of American Express.



The 2-million-square-foot building will rise… pic.twitter.com/5asLJJVakL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 9, 2026

This seems like a pretty capitalist thing for a communist to participate in, not to mention all the other issues at play as we mentioned above:

American Express today hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new global headquarters at 2 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. To celebrate the milestone, American Express executives and colleagues were joined by Lisa Silverstein, CEO of Silverstein Properties; Zohran Kwame Mamdani, Mayor of New York City; Kathryn Garcia and Kevin O’Toole, Executive Director and Chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey; and Gary LaBarbera, President, Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York, among other government officials and project and community partners. The ceremony marked the recent construction start of the new American Express Tower, which will span nearly two million square feet and stand nearly 1,250 feet tall. Hundreds of colleagues, government leaders, community members and partners attended the event, which commemorated American Express’ longstanding commitment to and investment in the future of Lower Manhattan.

Social media has thoughts about all this as you might have guessed, but you probably already get the gist.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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