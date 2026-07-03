As Backward as His Ideas: Zohran Mamdani Lectures America from the Wrong Side of George Washington’s Desk

Today, Zohran Mamdani gave a speech seated behind the desk of George Washington.

Zohran Mamdani, the Ugandan-born radical, has the audacity to lecture Americans on what America is, while surrounding George Washington’s desk with foreigners.



This is not America. This is an invasion.



The Founders did not bleed for a nation of communist 3rd world imports… pic.twitter.com/m17nXrKpae — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 3, 2026

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Mamdani views the core principles George Washington fought for — limited government, individual liberty, and national sovereignty — as offensive to his own twisted vision.

Who let this depraved genocidal Communist sit behind George Washington’s desk pic.twitter.com/WCPh7DozX8 — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 3, 2026

He's a piece of garbage. He does this to make real Americans angry.

Zohran Mamdani, seated behind George Washington’s desk, rolls out a bunch of third world immigrants to smear and mock America: “Alongside new Americans who came to this country, the city I see today looks very different than the one that greeted George Washington.” pic.twitter.com/xJmKxcdBys — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 3, 2026

He hates everything about this country.

Are we as offended by Mamdani using George Washington's desk to make a speech once we realize he doesn't even know how a desk works? pic.twitter.com/7PGw4tsLvU — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) July 3, 2026

Here's the worst part, he clearly doesn't understand how desks work because he's sitting on the wrong side of the desk. Even worse? None of his advance team noticed it was wrong.

None of this is surprising since Zohran and most of his staff have never had actual real jobs. A desk is a foreign object to them.

While sitting backward at George Washington's desk Mayor Zohran Mamdani, gives speech worthy of a foreign socialist demagogue. Not an American mayor. pic.twitter.com/fslSo4vLH0 — NY Guy 🇺🇸 🍊 (@NYGuy13) July 3, 2026

Mamdani is such a poser try hard.

It's a metaphor for how backward their philosophy of government is.

"Your universe has no meaning to them. They will not try to understand. They will be eager to denounce you on television, and will use your mahogany desk backwards as a prop." https://t.co/7CWfizprox — Paul Hundred, GED (@paul_hundred) July 3, 2026

Just surprised he’s not barefoot underneath and eating something with his hands https://t.co/YrIQxOWqQg — ☠️☠️☠️ (@total_karen) July 3, 2026

He's already had a dinner like that in his office.

Temu Stalin https://t.co/KpnmWUJAL9 — Sir Barken Hyena (@TFletcherDesign) July 3, 2026

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We deserve more intelligent Commies.

I don’t know whether to laugh or cry https://t.co/2yktVQqofd — Massachusite (@Massachusite) July 3, 2026

One of the communists’ favorite activities is desecrating the precious artifacts of our nation pic.twitter.com/8ZjjhTbChN — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 3, 2026

He's treating a historical item with deliberate disrespect, and the people who should recognize that are sidetracked by talking about how stupid he supposedly is. — Elbert Ssab (@ElbTubb) July 3, 2026

He could be disrespectful and stupid. Embrace both.

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