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As Backward as His Ideas: Zohran Mamdani Lectures America from the Wrong Side of George Washington’s Desk

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on July 03, 2026
Grok

Today, Zohran Mamdani gave a speech seated behind the desk of George Washington.

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Mamdani views the core principles George Washington fought for — limited government, individual liberty, and national sovereignty — as offensive to his own twisted vision.

He's a piece of garbage. He does this to make real Americans angry.

He hates everything about this country. 

Here's the worst part, he clearly doesn't understand how desks work because he's sitting on the wrong side of the desk. Even worse? None of his advance team noticed it was wrong.

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None of this is surprising since Zohran and most of his staff have never had actual real jobs. A desk is a foreign object to them. 

Mamdani is such a poser try hard. 

It's a metaphor for how backward their philosophy of government is. 

He's already had a dinner like that in his office.

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We deserve more intelligent Commies.

He could be disrespectful and stupid. Embrace both. 

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM SOCIALISM WASHINGTON ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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