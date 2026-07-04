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'You Showed Us EXACTLY Who You Are'! Zohran Mamdani Tries Again and NOBODY Is Buying It

Doug P. | 1:41 PM on July 04, 2026
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We can't help but wonder if there was some snap internal polling among the Democrats after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivered this speech yesterday while flanked by people he said are naturalized citizens: 

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Perhaps somebody on the Left put a finger in the air to see which way the wind was blowing following that.

Whatever happened, Mamdani's take today is quite a bit tempered compared to yesterday: 

Cleanup on aisle un-American! 

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Mamdani is who he is, and no amount of constant grinning will change that.

Occasionally they don't feel compelled to fake it:

Somebody make sure they all heard what Trump said at Mt. Rushmore yesterday

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