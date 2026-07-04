'You Showed Us EXACTLY Who You Are'! Zohran Mamdani Tries Again and NOBODY Is Buying It

We can't help but wonder if there was some snap internal polling among the Democrats after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivered this speech yesterday while flanked by people he said are naturalized citizens:

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JUST IN: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani used America’s 250th anniversary to sharply criticize the country, accusing the U.S. of allowing children to go hungry while billionaires and “oligarchs” gain more power.



He said America’s wealth was built by working people with “calloused,… pic.twitter.com/p7Ayuza5je — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 3, 2026

Zohran Mamdani: "We see the wealthiest country in the history of the world — one where children go to sleep hungry while the world’s first trillionaire hungers for more. We see monopolies that dominate every industry and oligarchs who buy elections. We see masked agents… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 3, 2026

Perhaps somebody on the Left put a finger in the air to see which way the wind was blowing following that.

Whatever happened, Mamdani's take today is quite a bit tempered compared to yesterday:

Today marks 250 years since a small group of newspaper editors, farmers, and soldiers signed a document declaring our nation’s independence — a truth that feels self-evident now but was revolutionary then.



What a privilege us Americans have, to live in a nation that every one of… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 4, 2026

Cleanup on aisle un-American!

It’s too late. Yesterday, you showed us exactly who you are.



Don’t think for a minute we buy an ounce of this phony patriotism, that you only posted because you realized how badly you politically f’ed up.



If you hate this country so much then leave. And don’t come back. https://t.co/w9sh7NZDyL — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 4, 2026

You don’t want the best version of it, though. You want collectivism. That is unAmerican. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 4, 2026

So Mamdani is now trying to clean up after himself following that horrifically hateful speech he gave. Yet he still cannot help himself. Even on his best behavior, with an army of advisors undoubtedly telling him not to further besmirch America on the Fourth of July, he still… https://t.co/Jmi2qT9CWY — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) July 4, 2026

Patriotism is ‘righteous dissent,’ says the Ugandan-born, nepo baby socialist who spent his career shitting on America, its founders, its borders, its cops, its economy, until he needed their votes.



The actual signers didn’t ‘dissent’ their way into power by importing voters and… https://t.co/zYhslr6iBl — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 4, 2026

Mamdani is who he is, and no amount of constant grinning will change that.

Faking love for the country is a little more difficult than faking smiles. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 4, 2026

Occasionally they don't feel compelled to fake it:

You can just feel the pride of what it means to be an American oozing out of the frame https://t.co/DiTCQ6YYas pic.twitter.com/AjiB92RXKa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2026

Somebody make sure they all heard what Trump said at Mt. Rushmore yesterday.

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