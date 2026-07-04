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Ron DeSantis Has a Couple GREAT Questions After Zohran Mamdani's Airing of Grievances About the US

Doug P. | 9:13 AM on July 04, 2026
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Yesterday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivered a speech about America's 250th, and it was a patriotic tribute in appreciation of the freedom we all enjoy as citizens.

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Just kidding!

Comrade Mamdani's speech was exactly the kind of thing we were expecting from the socialist darling of the Democratic Party: 

The American pride was palpable. Well, not really: 

That's... something. If Team Mamdani was going after a "hostage video" vibe they nailed it.

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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a couple of questions for Mamdani and his America-bashing pals: 

Right? 

Even more disturbing is how many people in certain parts of the country actually vote for that. 

*****

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