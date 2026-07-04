Ron DeSantis Has a Couple GREAT Questions After Zohran Mamdani's Airing of Grievances About the US

Yesterday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivered a speech about America's 250th, and it was a patriotic tribute in appreciation of the freedom we all enjoy as citizens.

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Just kidding!

Comrade Mamdani's speech was exactly the kind of thing we were expecting from the socialist darling of the Democratic Party:

JUST IN: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani used America’s 250th anniversary to sharply criticize the country, accusing the U.S. of allowing children to go hungry while billionaires and “oligarchs” gain more power.



He said America’s wealth was built by working people with “calloused,… pic.twitter.com/p7Ayuza5je — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 3, 2026

The American pride was palpable. Well, not really:

You can just feel the pride of what it means to be an American oozing out of the frame https://t.co/DiTCQ6YYas pic.twitter.com/AjiB92RXKa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2026

That's... something. If Team Mamdani was going after a "hostage video" vibe they nailed it.

Spitting on your adopted country that took your ungrateful ass in on its 250th anniversary is a choice. https://t.co/gJu6aU8kBq — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 3, 2026

Somebody should count how many times Mamdani referred to his fellow American citizens as “them,” in his unifying America 250 speech. https://t.co/Ha7y91I48J — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) July 3, 2026

CNN tried really hard to find clips that didn’t sound like a message from the Politburo. They failed. https://t.co/qjjUi5scVr — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) July 3, 2026

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a couple of questions for Mamdani and his America-bashing pals:

If a foreigner hates America, fine. But why then become a citizen here? Better yet, why would the US allow someone to become a citizen who hates the country? https://t.co/PNsupIOU72 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 3, 2026

Right?

Questions that DEMAND answers. https://t.co/tVXUFxkTse — Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) July 4, 2026

Mamdani explains right here why he decided to run for office. It definitely was not because he loves this country or respects our system.



His reason for getting into politics was subversion. https://t.co/CODHqbKs1a pic.twitter.com/UBWIi8eidi — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 3, 2026

Even more disturbing is how many people in certain parts of the country actually vote for that.

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