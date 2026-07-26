Maximum Overdrive: NBC News Once Again Reports About the Violent Rage of Self-Driving Cars



Elon Musk must be stopped!

Clearly, the Tesla trillionaire is a menace to society with the self-driving features he has developed for his vehicles. Last night, in Berlin, yet another autonomous car managed to plow into a gay pride parade, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others.

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Or so NBC News would have you believe.

By the way, have we mentioned that you do not hate the legacy media nearly enough?

BREAKING: One person is dead and several are injured after a car drove into a crowd during Berlin’s LGBTQ+ Pride parade. https://t.co/XkCs4h6AjX — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 25, 2026

To be fair, NBC's actual article, unlike the tweet they sent out, is a little more accurate in its reporting. Let's see if we can spot the glaring detail left out of the headline:

German authorities on Sunday issued a wanted notice for a fugitive suspect in a van ramming near Berlin’s Pride festival that left one person dead and injured at least 16 others.



Police and prosecutors asked for help in finding a 21-year-old, whom they identified as Abdul B.

'Abdul B.'

Yep. We know where this is heading.

Police had said earlier that they had identified a suspect who has ties to Islamic groups in the German capital. “The suspect is known to police. He is known to us as a member of Islamic circles here in Berlin, and our search for this person is proceeding at full speed,” police spokesperson Florian Nath said.

And there it is!

The only thing more predictable than NBC wanting to hide that the alleged attacker is yet another Islamic extremist is the fact that the suspect was already 'known to law enforcement.'

Perhaps one of these days, they'll stop one of these terrorists, you know, before they drive a 4,000-lb lethal weapon into a crowd of people.

NBC wasn't the only dead legacy media outlet to abandon journalism and bury the lede, however. Of course, they weren't.

Breaking News: A car plowed through a park during Berlin’s biggest LGBTQ Pride event, killing at least one person and injuring more than a dozen others, city police officials said on Saturday. https://t.co/NlqLMjtJB1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 25, 2026

A manhunt is underway after a car struck a crowd at Berlin Pride leaving multiple people with life-threatening injuries. https://t.co/6z1TAniQag pic.twitter.com/TbpaoA7JFJ — CNN (@CNN) July 25, 2026

Gosh, CNN. Why would a 'manhunt' be underway if it was a car that struck a crowd of people and not the driver?

Irony and farce are lost on the journos.

Wild cars are grossly unpredictable and temperamental.



People should have not been in the car's natural habitat.



Clearly its on the humans that were in the wild car's way. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 25, 2026

Kind of like that man who was sent flying by a bison in Yellowstone National Park recently.

People must steer clear (no pun intended) of these sentient vehicles at all costs.

What kind of car committed this atrocity? — The Armed Investor (@Armed_Investor) July 25, 2026

All kidding aside, we're thankful it was a van and not a Tesla.

If it had been, you can bet your last dollar that at least one media outlet WOULD try to blame it on Musk. (It wouldn't be the first time.)

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A car drove into a crowd? There was no driver? So this was an autonomous vehicle gone rogue? — Jack Farrington (@jackfarrington) July 26, 2026

“A car drove itself into a crowd”



-the media whenever it’s a leftist or leftist protected group. — Cam Alan; Just Between Us (@JBU_Show) July 26, 2026

Just like the autonomous vehicle that veered into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Apparently all by itself.

Was the car’s name Christine? — Kakistocrates (@Kakistocrates) July 26, 2026

HA!

Well, it was a German car, so maybe it was Kristina.

Not a car, you morons! Another bloody radical Muslim did!! Maybe you should stop making News and reading them instead! — Freylis (@__Freylis__) July 26, 2026

Obviously, that is a related issue about this story that NBC and the rest of the legacy media are not going to touch: the inevitable conflict between radical Islam and the gay community.

Muhammad ain’t having it apparently. — Lvl 99 Libtard End Boss (@Investor4201) July 26, 2026

Someone might want to tell the 'Queers for Palestine' that these Muslim self-driving vans are coming for them.

Don't be shocked if it's one of those Muslim folks. I heard here on the internets they don't like that stuff. — Little Bolz. (@KGroskreutz) July 25, 2026

It's about as shocking as the sun rising in the East every morning.

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It sure feels like crowds get driven into in Germany an excessive amount https://t.co/Ky898ZzRxz — Brad Pearce (@WaywardRabbler) July 25, 2026

Maybe, one day, NBC News and its phalanxes of 'investigative reporters' might want to look into the correlation between the increase in vehicle assaults (and stabbings) and the onset of mass immigration to Western Europe from Islamic countries.

But we're not holding our breath for that to happen.

It's so much easier to blame the car.





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