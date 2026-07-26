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Maximum Overdrive: NBC News Once Again Reports About the Violent Rage of Self-Driving Cars

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:30 AM on July 26, 2026
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Elon Musk must be stopped! 

Clearly, the Tesla trillionaire is a menace to society with the self-driving features he has developed for his vehicles. Last night, in Berlin, yet another autonomous car managed to plow into a gay pride parade, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others. 

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Or so NBC News would have you believe. 

By the way, have we mentioned that you do not hate the legacy media nearly enough? 

To be fair, NBC's actual article, unlike the tweet they sent out, is a little more accurate in its reporting. Let's see if we can spot the glaring detail left out of the headline: 

German authorities on Sunday issued a wanted notice for a fugitive suspect in a van ramming near Berlin’s Pride festival that left one person dead and injured at least 16 others.

Police and prosecutors asked for help in finding a 21-year-old, whom they identified as Abdul B.

'Abdul B.'

Yep. We know where this is heading. 

Police had said earlier that they had identified a suspect who has ties to Islamic groups in the German capital.

“The suspect is known to police. He is known to us as a member of Islamic circles here in Berlin, and our search for this person is proceeding at full speed,” police spokesperson Florian Nath said.

And there it is! 

The only thing more predictable than NBC wanting to hide that the alleged attacker is yet another Islamic extremist is the fact that the suspect was already 'known to law enforcement.' 

Perhaps one of these days, they'll stop one of these terrorists, you know, before they drive a 4,000-lb lethal weapon into a crowd of people.

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NBC wasn't the only dead legacy media outlet to abandon journalism and bury the lede, however. Of course, they weren't. 

Gosh, CNN. Why would a 'manhunt' be underway if it was a car that struck a crowd of people and not the driver? 

Irony and farce are lost on the journos. 

Kind of like that man who was sent flying by a bison in Yellowstone National Park recently. 

People must steer clear (no pun intended) of these sentient vehicles at all costs. 

All kidding aside, we're thankful it was a van and not a Tesla. 

If it had been, you can bet your last dollar that at least one media outlet WOULD try to blame it on Musk. (It wouldn't be the first time.)

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Just like the autonomous vehicle that veered into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. 

Apparently all by itself. 

HA! 

Well, it was a German car, so maybe it was Kristina. 

Obviously, that is a related issue about this story that NBC and the rest of the legacy media are not going to touch: the inevitable conflict between radical Islam and the gay community.  

Someone might want to tell the 'Queers for Palestine' that these Muslim self-driving vans are coming for them. 

It's about as shocking as the sun rising in the East every morning. 

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Maybe, one day, NBC News and its phalanxes of 'investigative reporters' might want to look into the correlation between the increase in vehicle assaults (and stabbings) and the onset of mass immigration to Western Europe from Islamic countries. 

But we're not holding our breath for that to happen. 

It's so much easier to blame the car. 

============================================

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Tags:

ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS GERMANY ISLAMIC TERRORISM LIBERAL MEDIA LGBTQ+

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