Tim Sheehy Delivers Powerful, Impassioned Speech About Who America Is Fighting In Iran



While we respect genuine disagreements about President Trump's military action in Iran, the words and actions of politicians and media personalities on the left—not to mention on the 'woke' or 'horseshoe' right—are not genuine disagreements. They are active efforts to subvert and undermine the United States. In the case of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, his office approached committing treason by trying to set up meetings with Iranian officials while the conflict continues.

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One Republican who has had absolutely enough of this anti-American rhetoric is Montana Sen. Tim Sheehy. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Navy SEAL, and Army Ranger, Sheehy served four tours of active duty, including in Iraq and Afghanistan. He knows better than most who America's adversary is.

Yesterday, on the floor of the Senate, Sheehy expressed his aggravation with those who would defend or even support Iran during this conflict in a powerful and impassioned speech.

We're not going to preface Sheehy's words any more than simply to say that every word of this is worth listening to ... more than once. Watch:

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) delivers an incredibly powerful speech about Iran.



Watch every second of this.



"Yesterday we saw the president of the United States and many others at Dover Air Force Base presiding over a ceremony that is very sacred to those of us who served, and that… pic.twitter.com/0U8V2rKN7V — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) July 23, 2026

From the very beginning, where Sheehy displayed a bracelet of a fallen soldier killed by an Iranian EFP (Explosively Formed Penetrator) to his grisly description of the savagery of the Iranian mullahs to his conclusion thanking the President for being the only American head of state to significantly fight back against Iran for the past half century, Sheehy's speech was a compelling argument, if not for supporting the war, then at the very least for understanding the stakes and not undermining America at every turn.

He also delivered a fiery condemnation of those who like to claim that America has 'failed,' when the facts clearly show that to be a lie.

God bless you, Senator. And thank you. https://t.co/TqBNW5W7v6 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 23, 2026

Once upon a time, there used to be a saying in America that politics stops at the water's edge. Democrats clearly do not believe that anymore, so they deserved every bit of the tongue-lashing that Sheehy delivered to them.

Well said. One of the best reasons stated to end the failed Iranian empire. https://t.co/dmapBIhGQv — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 24, 2026

God bless Sen. Sheehy. Watch every word of this speech. Iran has been killing and torturing Americans for 47 years and President Trump is the first to fight back! Compare the words of this hero with those of the moral midget, @TuckerCarlson and his merry band of cowards. https://t.co/rEvu790bfD — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) July 23, 2026

We don't even know where to begin with Tucker Carlson and his group of fake 'conservatives.' Whatever their motives, they betray America with every opportunity.

I wear a bracelet too.



SSG Alan W. Shaw

KIA 9 February 2007



Everything Sen. Tim Sheehy says here is exactly what Americans need to understand. For some of us, this isn’t politics. It isn’t a talking point. It’s our reality.



If previous administrations had confronted the… — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) July 23, 2026

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... Iranian regime with this kind of resolve years ago, I believe more American service members would have come home. We didn’t ask for this war. It found us. And now it’s time to finish it, so another generation of Americans doesn’t have to wear a bracelet with the name of someone they love.

Sheehy was not demanding that everyone become a neo-con and support a multi-year regime change operation as the US tried in Iraq.

He was laying out who the Iranian regime is and how everyone should want their ability to act as the world's leading state sponsor of terror to come to an end after 47 years.

This is the best speech to open your eyes of the importance to do everything necessary to defeat the IRGC Iran so that the people of Iran, the Middle East and we Americans are once and done with this terrorist regime! Democrats you SUCK and are traitors to our republic! — Landa Peters (@landa_peters) July 24, 2026

If Democrats merely expressed a desire to see the war to a rapid conclusion, that would be fine. Even criticisms of specific strategies would be welcome (or at least understandable).

But that's not what they're doing. They are hoping for the United States to fail, all because they hate the Commander-in-Chief (and most, outside of Senator John Fetterman, hate America as well).

We are in a war against pure EVIL. Why is it that the Marxist left want them to win? Is it possible they share the same darkest? https://t.co/ngjvyNKVwu — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) July 23, 2026

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Oh, it's not just possible.

I have friends that are Iranian. Believe me, they want the IRGC gone.

Everyone on Earth should take 5 minutes to watch this. Yeah I get it, Republicans and Democrats BOTH make things partisan. This should not be one of those things…. https://t.co/3brn71fduS — Dr Money (@JeffBro52400644) July 23, 2026

No, it should not.

Every word! “It's time to fix this problem and make sure another generations of Americans does not have to fight this murderous, savage adversary." https://t.co/Xmlj0k63pE — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) July 24, 2026

We've already watched all of it multiple times. And we will probably watch it a few more times.

Words all Americans need to hear today. https://t.co/1tiO6oLAQG — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) July 23, 2026

We're not naive. We know that Sheehy's words, no matter how powerful (and accurate), will fall on deaf ears among the American left and the radical extremists who have taken over the Democrat Party.

But we hope that American voters will watch and listen to him.

And then, in November, send a clear message to Democrats that their anti-American ideology is not welcome in this country, and definitely not in the halls of Congress.





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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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