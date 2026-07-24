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Tim Sheehy Delivers Powerful, Impassioned Speech About Who America Is Fighting In Iran

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 AM on July 24, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke


While we respect genuine disagreements about President Trump's military action in Iran, the words and actions of politicians and media personalities on the left—not to mention on the 'woke' or 'horseshoe' right—are not genuine disagreements. They are active efforts to subvert and undermine the United States. In the case of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, his office approached committing treason by trying to set up meetings with Iranian officials while the conflict continues. 

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One Republican who has had absolutely enough of this anti-American rhetoric is Montana Sen. Tim Sheehy. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Navy SEAL, and Army Ranger, Sheehy served four tours of active duty, including in Iraq and Afghanistan. He knows better than most who America's adversary is.  

Yesterday, on the floor of the Senate, Sheehy expressed his aggravation with those who would defend or even support Iran during this conflict in a powerful and impassioned speech. 

We're not going to preface Sheehy's words any more than simply to say that every word of this is worth listening to ... more than once. Watch: 

From the very beginning, where Sheehy displayed a bracelet of a fallen soldier killed by an Iranian EFP (Explosively Formed Penetrator) to his grisly description of the savagery of the Iranian mullahs to his conclusion thanking the President for being the only American head of state to significantly fight back against Iran for the past half century, Sheehy's speech was a compelling argument, if not for supporting the war, then at the very least for understanding the stakes and not undermining America at every turn. 

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He also delivered a fiery condemnation of those who like to claim that America has 'failed,' when the facts clearly show that to be a lie. 

Once upon a time, there used to be a saying in America that politics stops at the water's edge. Democrats clearly do not believe that anymore, so they deserved every bit of the tongue-lashing that Sheehy delivered to them. 

We don't even know where to begin with Tucker Carlson and his group of fake 'conservatives.' Whatever their motives, they betray America with every opportunity. 

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... Iranian regime with this kind of resolve years ago, I believe more American service members would have come home.

We didn’t ask for this war. It found us. And now it’s time to finish it, so another generation of Americans doesn’t have to wear a bracelet with the name of someone they love.

Sheehy was not demanding that everyone become a neo-con and support a multi-year regime change operation as the US tried in Iraq. 

He was laying out who the Iranian regime is and how everyone should want their ability to act as the world's leading state sponsor of terror to come to an end after 47 years. 

If Democrats merely expressed a desire to see the war to a rapid conclusion, that would be fine. Even criticisms of specific strategies would be welcome (or at least understandable). 

But that's not what they're doing. They are hoping for the United States to fail, all because they hate the Commander-in-Chief (and most, outside of Senator John Fetterman, hate America as well). 

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Oh, it's not just possible. 

No, it should not. 

We've already watched all of it multiple times. And we will probably watch it a few more times. 

We're not naive. We know that Sheehy's words, no matter how powerful (and accurate), will fall on deaf ears among the American left and the radical extremists who have taken over the Democrat Party. 

But we hope that American voters will watch and listen to him.

And then, in November, send a clear message to Democrats that their anti-American ideology is not welcome in this country, and definitely not in the halls of Congress. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN SENATE TIM SHEEHY VETERANS

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