'DSA So White': More Trouble Brews Among the Communists As NY Pol Labels the DSA 'White Supremacy'



Got your popcorn ready, Twitchy readers?

It appears that the Communist utopia that members of the DSA want to bring to America is already experiencing some internal strife. And we're not talking about establishment Democrats suddenly worrying that the leopard they created might start to eat their faces. We're not even talking about existing DSA activists calling other revolutionaries lazy.

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No, this is much more schadenfreudelicious. Because this internal Communist struggle pits the new Red Guard against what was previously considered to be the worst elements of the Democrat Party: the race hustlers.

On Sunday, New York City Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who is truly a race-obsessed nutbar based on his X posts, reacted to a report about the ethnicity of the DSA membership by resorting to the Left's favorite way to try to silence their opposition:

Black NYC politician slams DSA as 'white supremacy' as growing Dem feud spills onto social media https://t.co/AK1DTmjF3C pic.twitter.com/rKPmj4hsy4 — New York Post (@nypost) July 20, 2026

Ruh-roh!

We know how much this strikes fear into any Democrat. We remember when David Hogg was ousted from the DNC because he was a white male.

Here is Richards' post:

White supremacy comes in all forms. https://t.co/w4qyN2Lip7 — Donovan Richards Jr. (@DRichardsQNS) July 20, 2026

Ha.

Hahaha.

HAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Richards followed that one up with another post quoting Malcolm X:

Hooo, boy!

Can we throw some more salt and butter on that popcorn? Because this is gonna' be FUN to watch.

Of course, the problem Richards has is that he makes EVERYTHING about race. So, we're not sure how much attention he will get for crying wolf yet again.

But like the boy in that fable, he's not entirely wrong this time.

It’s too bad Donovan Richards overplays the race card because this time he’s right. https://t.co/4PMROzX6uX — Jean (@queens_parents) July 21, 2026

He’s only saying it because the DSA membership is 98 percent white and says racist things whenever a minority politician disagrees with them. https://t.co/VhZXtpgLND — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) July 21, 2026

This has always been an issue with the Left. They are perfectly happy with minorities as long as they act, speak, and vote 100 percent in lockstep with the leftist agenda.

But as soon as one of them disagrees on anything? Well, just ask Larry Elder (and many others) how Democrats treat a black conservative.

Donovan Richards is right. DSA is coming after black Americans properties and black leaders seats. Get on their asses @DRichardsQNS DSA has challengers lined up for Assemblyman Al Taylor, Assemblyman George Alvarez, Assemblywoman Yudelka Tapia, Senator Robert Jackson, Assemblyman… https://t.co/Zrui2RiixR — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@LattinaBrown) July 20, 2026

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The list in the post above goes on to mention Hakeem Jeffries, and we all know how the DSA feels about him.

The subtext of this story is that Palestinianism has eclipsed blackness on the totem pole of victimizations. https://t.co/TYiBSeuoUh — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) July 21, 2026

They had already been eclipsed by the alphabet mafia. But trans activists are just Marxists in a dress, so that makes sense.

It's all about who can claim the greatest 'oppressed victim' status.

How much is AIPAC paying this fool? https://t.co/QttbMTg9uf — Jean Jacques Dessalines 🇭🇹🇵🇸🇳🇪🇲🇱🇧🇫🇨🇺 (@JeanJacquesDes7) July 21, 2026

LOL.

Of course! Israel must have paid Richards to say what he did.

(See what we mean about how much fun this is going to be?)

This is actually hilarious. The left always eats its own, and this is no exception. To be fair, he's right about this one- they're not concerned with Black people, only with power. But that's who they are. — J Maness (@jennmaness76) July 20, 2026

This is true. Without the overwhelming black vote, however, the DSA might find it difficult to acquire that power they crave.

That's why they are steering so hard into protecting every immigrant vote, legal or otherwise.

In the words of Dave Chappelle, 'You hate to see it. But more than that ... you love to see it!'

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Someone should turn it into a pay-per-view and make a fortune.

Or would that be too much capitalism for rich, socialist hypocrites like Bernie Sanders and Hasan Piker?

Since the Democrat Party seems to be itching for an internal civil war for free, though, we'll go ahead and pop some more corn.





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