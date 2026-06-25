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Hakeem Jeffries' Horrible, Terrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Week Just Got Worse As CSPAN Host Calls HIM Out

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on June 25, 2026
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CNBC’s Joe Kernen put Hakeem Jeffries on the spot over the Democratic Party’s growing embrace of radical socialists, and Jeffries responded the only way he knows how — by pivoting straight to Donald Trump. 

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We can't even make this level of stupid up.

Kernen pressed him on a New York Democrat nominee who openly calls for abolishing police, prisons, and borders, asking why the party tolerates that kind of extremism instead of rejecting it outright. Rather than defend or distance himself from those positions, Jeffries launched into his usual Trump-bashing routine while the host kept circling back to the actual question.

Much to Jeffries' dismay.

Watch:

Post continues:

... totally shifted from what we’re talking about”

“When the Democrat Party includes someone in that tent that believes these things, I don’t think any of those things are gonna solve what you just talked about…”

“They were saying you’re next about Hakeem Jeffries. ‘You’re next! You’re next! You’re next!’”

“You can’t think this is a positive development in New York politics, can you? And oh they’ll, Dems will be Dems, I don’t see how you can say that”

“You need to reject those things, I think”

JEFFRIES: Donald Trump…

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It's literally all Jeffries has to offer. Although if we're being fair, it's really all ANY Democrat has to offer ... which is why the Socialist party is taking them over office by office.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES NEW YORK SOCIALISM

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