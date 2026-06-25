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DSA Shares Wild (TERRIFYING) STAT About How Much of NYC They Control, Threatens 'Challengers' (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:05 PM on June 25, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

The Democratic Socialists of America are celebrating local victories in New York City by openly declaring that they now 'control' large parts of the city and warning political challengers to stay away. 

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Or rather, threatening to stay away.

In a recent internal call, DSA leaders boasted about a growing 'democratic socialist mandate,' claiming influence over more than three million New Yorkers across multiple levels of government — including neighborhoods where socialists supposedly hold every seat.

Watch this:

Post continues:

... celebrated a slate of New York victories, Osman Chaudhary, co-chair of the New York City DSA Electoral Working Group, declared that the organization now has a “democratic socialist mandate in New York City.

”DSA shared a wild stat. More than 3 million New Yorkers are now represented by socialists at multiple levels of government, and in some neighborhoods, at every level of government.

Wild and terrifying STAT. Yup.

Seems like a lot of trust fund kids sure like socialism. Weird, right?

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Socialists are so confident they're being honest about using the Democrats for a platform ... but nothing more. It's only a matter of time before the inmates are running the asylum.

Let's hope so.

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK SOCIALISM

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