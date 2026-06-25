DSA Shares Wild (TERRIFYING) STAT About How Much of NYC They Control, Threatens 'Challengers' (WATCH)

The Democratic Socialists of America are celebrating local victories in New York City by openly declaring that they now 'control' large parts of the city and warning political challengers to stay away.

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Or rather, threatening to stay away.

In a recent internal call, DSA leaders boasted about a growing 'democratic socialist mandate,' claiming influence over more than three million New Yorkers across multiple levels of government — including neighborhoods where socialists supposedly hold every seat.

Watch this:

🚨 DSA declares a socialist mandate over 3 million New Yorkers: “We control these areas”



On tonight’s DSA call, the message was clear. DSA is staking its claim to New York City and warning challengers it is not worth trying.



“Don’t even try it. We control these areas.”



As DSA… pic.twitter.com/t1zl1eXshS — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) June 25, 2026

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... celebrated a slate of New York victories, Osman Chaudhary, co-chair of the New York City DSA Electoral Working Group, declared that the organization now has a “democratic socialist mandate in New York City. ”DSA shared a wild stat. More than 3 million New Yorkers are now represented by socialists at multiple levels of government, and in some neighborhoods, at every level of government.

Wild and terrifying STAT. Yup.

It was all the affluent kids and parents who voted for this, overwhelming the blacks, Hispanics, middle class, and Jews who spread their votes to multiple other candidates. — William Teach2 🏴‍☠️ I Don't Really Care (@WTeach2) June 25, 2026

Seems like a lot of trust fund kids sure like socialism. Weird, right?

So much for his city-wide mandate. pic.twitter.com/5YbIUjoT6y — SamMcGWeb (@SamMcGWeb) June 25, 2026

Socialists are so confident they're being honest about using the Democrats for a platform ... but nothing more. It's only a matter of time before the inmates are running the asylum.

7-figure Trustifarians, literal communists and Islamists voted for this⬇️. https://t.co/y990XQllFe — The only way through is through. (@Way_Through2) June 25, 2026

He says don't even try. Lol what an idiot. Just a few thousands voted for them and they can as easily be removed. — LiseLaSalle@The Trouble With Justice (@Thetroublewit) June 25, 2026

Let's hope so.

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