OUCH: Scott Jennings Using Young White Socialists to Mercilessly SHRED Hakeem Jeffries Is Absolute Gold

Scott Jennings dropped a whole lotta brutal honesty right on Hakeem Jeffries empty, pointed little head, and we are here for it.

Young, white (many of them very wealthy trust fund kids) socialist activists - fresh off celebrating far-left victories in New York - were caught on camera screaming 'You’re next!' at a screen featuring House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

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Ain't it great?

Maybe this editor is just a bit petty because Jeffries just tried to overrun Virginia for his own selfish benefit ... but that's beside the point.

The moment highlights the escalating civil war inside the party, where the radical SOCIALIST wing no longer sees establishment Democrats as allies but as the next targets to be purged in their quest for ideological purity. As socialist-backed candidates like Zohran Mamdani gain ground, even prominent figures like Jeffries are learning that loyalty to the old guard offers little protection from the mob they helped empower. It’s the kind of self-inflicted chaos that has conservatives popping popcorn and wondering how much longer the moderates can hold on before the whole thing collapses under its own contradictions.

What makes this even funnier is that people like Jeffries brought in voters who could well be the demise of their own party.

Jennings gets it - WATCH:

I'm not a Democrat, but it's pretty amusing that there are young, white socialists screaming at Hakeem Jeffries "You're Next!"



Not a great look for the party… pic.twitter.com/fCL5ll5ML4 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 25, 2026

Not a great look at ALL.

But funny and entertaining for those of us on the Right.

Just sayin'.

Here's the full clip"

Scott Jennings drops the perfect line when Abby Phillip tried to compare the Democrat Party’s communist takeover to President Trump’s 2016 populist movement.



PHILLIP: “He ran as an outsider...I mean, this is actually in some ways kind of a Trump playbook.”



JENNINGS: “Well,… pic.twitter.com/kuQDi9yngT — Overton (@overton_news) June 25, 2026

Post continues:

JENNINGS: “Well, except Trump wasn’t trying to, you know, bring about the downfall of Western civilization like some of these socialist candidates are in the Democratic Party.” “You know, I’m not a Democrat, but I’ve been amused at the infighting in New York City today. And some of it is, you know, pretty powerful constituencies.” “I saw a video last night in one of these victory parties of a room full of young white socialists screaming at a television with Hakeem Jeffries on it, who’s poised, by the way, to possibly become the first black speaker of the House going, you're next, you're next, you're next.” “Not a great look for the party.”

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So good.

Well, not for Democrats.

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Related:

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Oh, HONEY: Jemele Hill Pulls a Lotta STUPID Out of Her Arse Blaming Slavery for Electoral College (Watch)

YIKES! LEAKED Audio of James Talarico Admitting He HATES Christianity Should END His TX Campaign (LISTEN)

John C. Reilly Thinks the Right Lacks Empathy — Bless His Heart

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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