Oh, HONEY: Jemele Hill Pulls a Lotta STUPID Out of Her Arse Blaming Slavery for Electoral College (Watch)

Jemele Hill rolled onto CNN and delivered the single most 2016 take still walking around in 2026. According to her, the Electoral College wasn’t a brilliant safeguard designed by the Founders to protect their new republic from being ruled by a handful of coastal elites.

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No, no — it was clearly a devious plot cooked up by slave owners specifically engineered so Hillary Clinton would lose.

How broken is this broad?

Wait, don't answer that.

Instead, watch THIS:

UNHINGED: Jemele Hill just claimed on CNN that the Electoral College is rooted in slavery as she tried to defend Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss to Trump.



Yes. It’s 2026 and CNN is still spending time re-litigating 2016.



“[The] electoral college is rooted in slavery. That, that was… pic.twitter.com/TimsQyG5BJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 23, 2026

Post continues:

... the entire reason that it was- Invented essentially, and we should have gotten from up under it a long time ago, and not just because you have two women quite capable who lose the election.”

Huh?

Average IQ 85. This book explains Jemele Hill and others like her pic.twitter.com/yLqTWr6on1 — Boneless Fries 🇺🇸 🤘 🧠 (@CKnobb) June 23, 2026

Kamala lost the popular vote too, so her argument is way off. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) June 23, 2026

You have to admire the commitment. Ok, not really but you get what we mean.

While the rest of the country has moved on to inflation, borders, and whether biological males should be swimming in women’s events, Hill is still out here dragging 1787 into the studio like it personally cost her side an election. The Electoral College exists because small states didn’t want New York and Virginia running the show forever. But sure, Jemele, let’s pretend it was all a racist conspiracy against future female candidates.

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