Pick a SIDE, Idiots! Boy Howdy, Did the MLB Botch the Whole Pride Cap Controversy or What?! (Screenshots)

MLB just pulled off the impossible: alienating both Christian baseball fans and the Pride crowd in one spectacularly botched move.

After initially threatening to discipline San Francisco Giants pitchers who refused to wear the league’s rainbow caps, MLB quickly folded and backed down. The result? They managed to look weak to activists while still ticking off traditional fans who were already fed up with the politicization of the game.

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Cynical Publius nailed it: when you try to thread the needle on contentious moral issues instead of just playing baseball, you end up pleasing no one. Corporations and leagues keep learning this the hard way — or at least they should.

Holy Cow did MLB botch the whole "Pride" cap controversy. They just backed down from disciplining the Giants' pitchers after threatening to punish them.



How can you tick off the Christian crowd and the LGBTQ+ crowd all at once?



Pick a side and stick to it, idiots. Trying to… pic.twitter.com/wA393lfsfA — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 23, 2026

Post continues:

... appeal to all sides about contentious issues of morality is guaranteed to tick off everyone.No one will ever be able to satisfy hetero NASCAR fans and gay WNBA fans all at once. Pick a side. Then we can all pick ours.

What he said.

Josh Hawley shared a letter from the MLB.

MLB won’t be disciplining any players for Bible verses or their religious beliefs pic.twitter.com/g4IiRYx03m — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 23, 2026

He continues:

.@MLB Commissioner writes to me and admits they were wrong to threaten the Giants players over Bible verses and promises never to fine or discipline these players - or any players for their religious beliefs pic.twitter.com/rnPy2F7fyR — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 22, 2026

Except of course, the MLB commissioner isn't exactly being honest about alterations of uniforms to include political or religious messaging.

BLM anyone?

The MLB commissioner is lying to you when he claims MLB prohibits any and all alterations of uniforms to include political or religious messaging.



In 2020, MLB ignored its own rules and allowed players to add BLM messages to their shoes and uniforms. And if that weren’t absurd… https://t.co/jpAjMRhvzx pic.twitter.com/yLhtsU8Ote — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 23, 2026

Post continues:

... enough, MLB even stenciled BLM messaging onto pitchers’ mounds in 2020. Time for full testimony from the commissioner, under oath, about MLB’s history of violating the law and forcing players to violate their deeply held religious beliefs. MLB and its franchises hate Christians and deliberately discriminate against them, and they need to be held to account for it.

POPCORN.

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