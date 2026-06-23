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Pick a SIDE, Idiots! Boy Howdy, Did the MLB Botch the Whole Pride Cap Controversy or What?! (Screenshots)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:25 PM on June 23, 2026
Twitchy

MLB just pulled off the impossible: alienating both Christian baseball fans and the Pride crowd in one spectacularly botched move.

After initially threatening to discipline San Francisco Giants pitchers who refused to wear the league’s rainbow caps, MLB quickly folded and backed down. The result? They managed to look weak to activists while still ticking off traditional fans who were already fed up with the politicization of the game. 

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Cynical Publius nailed it: when you try to thread the needle on contentious moral issues instead of just playing baseball, you end up pleasing no one. Corporations and leagues keep learning this the hard way — or at least they should.

Post continues:

... appeal to all sides about contentious issues of morality is guaranteed to tick off everyone.No one will ever be able to satisfy hetero NASCAR fans and gay WNBA fans all at once.

Pick a side.  

Then we can all pick ours.

What he said. 

Josh Hawley shared a letter from the MLB.

He continues:

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Except of course, the MLB commissioner isn't exactly being honest about alterations of uniforms to include political or religious messaging.

BLM anyone?

Post continues:

... enough, MLB even stenciled BLM messaging onto pitchers’ mounds in 2020. Time for full testimony from the commissioner, under oath, about MLB’s history of violating the law and forcing players to violate their deeply held religious beliefs.

MLB and its franchises hate Christians and deliberately discriminate against them, and they need to be held to account for it.

POPCORN.

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Tags:

BIBLE CHRISTIANITY JOSH HAWLEY MLB LGBTQ+

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