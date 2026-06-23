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'Two Confused MEN Walk Into a Bar': Sarah McBride Brags About Catching Up With Joe Biden and LOL-HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:45 AM on June 23, 2026

Delaware’s biological male congressman 'Sarah' (Tim) McBride posted a chummy lunch photo Monday with creepy Uncle Joe Biden — casually calling him 'Beau’s dad' while gushing about his 'friendship and mentorship.'

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The two were all smiles at a restaurant table, with McBride rocking a pink blazer and Biden looking... well, like Biden. Conservatives on X were not impressed, roasting the bizarre optics of one confused man breaking bread with another who thinks he’s a woman.

Just two Delaware Democrats doing what they do best.

As you likely already guessed, this did not go well for Tim OR Joe.

Heh.

And THAT says a lot.

To be fair, Biden probably has no idea who anyone is ...

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Convenient, that.

And fin.

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