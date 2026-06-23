'Two Confused MEN Walk Into a Bar': Sarah McBride Brags About Catching Up With Joe Biden and LOL-HOOBOY

Delaware’s biological male congressman 'Sarah' (Tim) McBride posted a chummy lunch photo Monday with creepy Uncle Joe Biden — casually calling him 'Beau’s dad' while gushing about his 'friendship and mentorship.'

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The two were all smiles at a restaurant table, with McBride rocking a pink blazer and Biden looking... well, like Biden. Conservatives on X were not impressed, roasting the bizarre optics of one confused man breaking bread with another who thinks he’s a woman.

Just two Delaware Democrats doing what they do best.

Got to catch up with Beau’s dad over lunch today. Always grateful for his friendship and mentorship over the years. pic.twitter.com/URb1e9bp5F — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) June 22, 2026

As you likely already guessed, this did not go well for Tim OR Joe.

Two confused men walk into a bar… pic.twitter.com/fiYaVPKk8K — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2026

Heh.

Dude. Nobody calls him "Beau's dad."



"Captain Corruption"? Sure.



"Presi-Depends Biden?" All day.



"Beau's dad"? No. — Good Lawgic (@TheFollowingPro) June 23, 2026

Pulling a Joe and not acknowledging the existence of all the man’s children, as he did with Hunter’s? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) June 23, 2026

And THAT says a lot.

He has no idea you’re a dude. — Dee DeStefano(MAGA mean girl)😂 (@DeeDeStefano) June 23, 2026

To be fair, Biden probably has no idea who anyone is ...

Gross. Two examples of why we need insane asylums in one picture. 🙄 — Michele (@mlo_crmb) June 22, 2026

Convenient, that.

Clearly Biden knows something doesn't smell right. — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) June 22, 2026

And fin.

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