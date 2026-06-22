'Saved You a CLICK': Justine Bateman BLISTERS The Atlantic for Hating on World Cup Joy in America

While international fans have been flooding social media with videos of their joyful experiences at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States — praising everything from the food and hospitality to the overall vibe — The Atlantic decided to take a different approach.

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In a piece published earlier this week, the magazine questioned whether the widespread feel-good stories coming out of the tournament were simply too good to be true.

Keep in mind, this is the rag that claimed Trump said he hated dead and sick troops because they were losers.

Justine Bateman noticed the skeptical tone and was less than impressed:

It’s sad that someone would feel compelled to write an article like this.



Within this Atlantic article, the writer strains against the joy that’s been expressed by our foreign World Cup guests, and tries to find evidence of its falseness.

He is unable to.



I have saved you… pic.twitter.com/3sH07biZNK — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) June 22, 2026

Post continues:

... the trouble of reading the article. Enjoy all the happy videos instead. And @TheAtlantic, you would gain many subscribers if you were to instead print the obvious piece about the joy being expressed. And also pull some happiness to yourself in associating with this joy.

How good of her to save us the trouble of reading this garbage.

The videos of foreigners discovering the wonders of the US are actually nothing new. I had been watching and turning ppl on to them for months before FIFA even started. For me, it started with two Brits raving about Michigan and its residents...in WINTER! — SheikYerbouti (@FrankZYerbouti) June 22, 2026

How dare anyone love America?! We're supposed to be hated, duh.

Why do they always look like they smelled a fart?

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