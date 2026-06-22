Anti-ICE Agitator Blocking ICE Facility Entrance Is the 'Lefty Meets Pavement' Clip of...
VIP
Hillary Clinton Remains Angry and Bitter About Losing in 2016 (the Constitution Is...
VIP
Four Ex-Presidents Brag 'Zero Drama' BUUUUT X Delivers the Receipts
AWKWARD --> See if You Can Guess What Ruben Gallego and Eric Swalwell...
MS NOW Asked a Platner Adviser If More Accusers Will Come Forward, and...
Johnson Sees Democratic Primary Results Boosting GOP Midterm Chances
'White Girls Are SLAGS': Thread Shares More HORRIFIC Deets of UK Girls Assaulted...
Dem Rep. Debbie Dingell Tells CNN the Only Thing Her Constituents Are Talking...
Don't Look Now BUT David Friedberg Just Ratioed TF Out of WEALTHY Ro...
A CLEAR Link! Rupert Lowe SHREDS Muslims Claiming He's Racist for 'Targeting' THEM...
'Dems Have NO Standards'! Guess Why Cory Booker Is Willing to Overlook Graham...
Keir Starmer Just Quit: Britain’s 'Landslide' PM Lasts Less Than Two Years Before...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Senator Ossoff's Disgrace: Campaigning with Despicable Lies from the Pulpit on Father's Da...

'Saved You a CLICK': Justine Bateman BLISTERS The Atlantic for Hating on World Cup Joy in America

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on June 22, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

While international fans have been flooding social media with videos of their joyful experiences at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States — praising everything from the food and hospitality to the overall vibe — The Atlantic decided to take a different approach. 

Advertisement

In a piece published earlier this week, the magazine questioned whether the widespread feel-good stories coming out of the tournament were simply too good to be true. 

Keep in mind, this is the rag that claimed Trump said he hated dead and sick troops because they were losers.

Justine Bateman noticed the skeptical tone and was less than impressed:

Post continues:

... the trouble of reading the article. Enjoy all the happy videos instead. And @TheAtlantic, you would gain many subscribers if you were to instead print the obvious piece about the joy being expressed. And also pull some happiness to yourself in associating with this joy.

How good of her to save us the trouble of reading this garbage.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

How dare anyone love America?! We're supposed to be hated, duh.

Why do they always look like they smelled a fart?

============================================================

Related:

Four Ex-Presidents Brag 'Zero Drama' BUUUUT X Delivers the Receipts

AWKWARD --> See if You Can Guess What Ruben Gallego and Eric Swalwell Were Saving Up For … TOGETHER

'White Girls Are SLAGS': Thread Shares More HORRIFIC Deets of UK Girls Assaulted by Muslim Groomer Gangs

Ro Khanna Gets a Taste of His Own SOCIALIST Med When Confronted in HEATED Back and Forth on Wealth Tax

A CLEAR Link! Rupert Lowe SHREDS Muslims Claiming He's Racist for 'Targeting' THEM in Straight-FIRE Post

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS THE ATLANTIC USA VIDEO WORLD CUP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'White Girls Are SLAGS': Thread Shares More HORRIFIC Deets of UK Girls Assaulted by Muslim Groomer Gangs
Sam J.
AWKWARD --> See if You Can Guess What Ruben Gallego and Eric Swalwell Were Saving Up For … TOGETHER
Sam J.
A CLEAR Link! Rupert Lowe SHREDS Muslims Claiming He's Racist for 'Targeting' THEM in Straight-FIRE Post
Sam J.
MS NOW Asked a Platner Adviser If More Accusers Will Come Forward, and of Course He Said No (JK!)
Doug P.
Don't Look Now BUT David Friedberg Just Ratioed TF Out of WEALTHY Ro Kohanna in Wealth Tax Back and Forth
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement