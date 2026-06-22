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A CLEAR Link! Rupert Lowe SHREDS Muslims Claiming He's Racist for 'Targeting' THEM in Straight-FIRE Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on June 22, 2026
Gif

Rupert Lowe is refusing to be silenced. The British MP and Restore Britain leader has hit back hard at left-wing (Muslim) figures trying to smear him over a newly released inquiry into the UK’s grooming gang scandals, vowing that decades of politically correct cover-ups protecting Pakistani Muslim rape gangs will no longer work. 

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Lowe is now moving from public hearings to the next phase: private prosecutions aimed at locking up the rapists and the officials who enabled them for years. He’s making it clear that the evidence points to a direct connection between these organized crimes against vulnerable white girls and the ideology of Islam - and he’s daring other politicians to finally say so out loud.

Bro is not holding back, like, at all.

Post continues:

It will not work anymore.

There is a clear link between religion and these abhorrent crimes that have stained on our nation for so very long.

That religion is Islam, and other politicians must finally find the courage to say so.

Threats, abuse and intimidation will not work.

We have held our hearings, the report has been published and now we move onto the private prosecution phase.

Our aim is to put rapists and their enablers in prison.

That is now our objective.

Bingo.

Yeah, that's not the sort of diversity anyone wants. Sorry, not sorry.

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Or, you know, resign.

You'd think calling this sort of evil out would be common sense, and yet it's somehow controversial.

That's how lost the UK really is.

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Tags:

CRIME ISLAM KEIR STARMER LAW AND ORDER UNITED KINGDOM

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