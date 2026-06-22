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Keir Starmer Just Quit: Britain’s 'Landslide' PM Lasts Less Than Two Years Before 'Bravely Running Away'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 7:45 AM on June 22, 2026
Sky News

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced his resignation Monday, stepping down as Labour leader and PM after barely 23 months in office. The man who cruised to a 'massive 2024 victory' with a 174-seat majority is now Britain’s seventh prime minister in a decade. 

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Read that again, in a DECADE.

Watch:

Less than two years after ditching 14 years of Tory rule, Labour’s 'adults in the room' (where have we heard THAT before?) have delivered paralysis, policy snafus, and public exhaustion. 

*laughs in Joe Biden*

Starmer’s exit triggers a leadership race with nominations opening July 9 and a new boss expected by September - right before Parliament returns. 

After promising stability and competence, Starmer’s government leaves the UK with higher costs, chaos, and of course, cultural clashes unlike anything we've seen in the country in a long, long time. Brits who bought the hype in 2024 are getting a harsh lesson: landslides don’t fix ideology when it clashes with reality. 

The post-Starmer era starts now - and it’s already more entertaining than anything Labour delivered in power.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP KEIR STARMER UNITED KINGDOM

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