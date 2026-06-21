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Jessica Tarlov's 'He COULD Be a Weird, Gay Vegan BUT' Save for James Talarico? OOF-LOL! Not Helping, Girl

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on June 21, 2026
Meme

Jessica Tarlov rushed in to play defense for Democrat James Talarico in the Texas Senate race, basically admitting the guy’s vibe isn’t exactly a slam-dunk winner against Ken Paxton.

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No, really? You don't say? Texans aren't into possibly gay vegans who share a checking account with their mother? Get out of here.

Her big idea? Ignore all that and talk about cost of living and healthcare, which Democrats aren't exactly good at either.

Post continues:

... admitted child molester. Cost of living. Healthcare. That’s what persuadable voters want to hear about.

Hot Latina girlfriend. Really, Jessica?

And maybe it's just us, but this doesn't really help Talarico, especially in Texas. She might be able to play the 'hey, so what if he's a weirdo who thinks God is nonbinary, he will make the evil rich people pay more in taxes' card in a state like Virginia, but NOT Texas.

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Get her, Greg.

Gosh, James, with friends like Jessica, who needs enemies?

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2026 ELECTIONS HEALTHCARE JD VANCE JESSICA TARLOV KEN PAXTON TEXAS

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