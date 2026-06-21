Jessica Tarlov's 'He COULD Be a Weird, Gay Vegan BUT' Save for James Talarico? OOF-LOL! Not Helping, Girl

Jessica Tarlov rushed in to play defense for Democrat James Talarico in the Texas Senate race, basically admitting the guy’s vibe isn’t exactly a slam-dunk winner against Ken Paxton.

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No, really? You don't say? Texans aren't into possibly gay vegans who share a checking account with their mother? Get out of here.

Her big idea? Ignore all that and talk about cost of living and healthcare, which Democrats aren't exactly good at either.

Texas is still red, but running a campaign on James Talarico shares a bank account with his mom, is maybe a vegan, is maybe a little bit gay but also has a hot Latina girlfriend, isn’t really a winning message. Especially when Paxton is so flawed and gave a sweetheart deal to an… pic.twitter.com/vGjIkOUDoK — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) June 19, 2026

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... admitted child molester. Cost of living. Healthcare. That’s what persuadable voters want to hear about.

Hot Latina girlfriend. Really, Jessica?

And maybe it's just us, but this doesn't really help Talarico, especially in Texas. She might be able to play the 'hey, so what if he's a weirdo who thinks God is nonbinary, he will make the evil rich people pay more in taxes' card in a state like Virginia, but NOT Texas.

Ken Paxton has been elected state wide 3 times by Texans who knew about many of these false "scandals". Talarico is a weak candidate and not representative of the state. Tarlov is just showing she knows nothing of the politics here. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) June 19, 2026

Talarico is going lose, merely because of his face. I'm serious. Look at it, tell me Texans are going to make that empty-eyed child a Senator. — Rlph (@BlnrRlph) June 19, 2026

Get her, Greg.

Gosh, James, with friends like Jessica, who needs enemies?

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