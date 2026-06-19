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Cynical Publius Uses Simple MATH to Take Jake Tapper Blaming Hegseth for Flu Outbreak at TX Base APART

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:35 PM on June 19, 2026
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Shocker.

Jake Tapper is amplifying a New York Times story that attempts to tie a flu outbreak among Air Force recruits at Lackland to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s decision to end the mandatory flu shot for troops. 

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Anything to keep blaming the Trump administration for any and everything that goes wrong, right?

The piece highlights nearly 160 cases in basic training - where recruits live in tight quarters - but downplays that it’s June, well outside peak flu season, and that the previous season’s vaccine had mediocre effectiveness. In other words, the flu shot from last fall (before Hegseth removed the requirement) would still be in effect.

And well ... failing.

Joyce Alene jumped on the anti-Trump blame-Hegseth bandwagon as well:

Because it's political to allow people to choose whether or not they take the flu shot.

Alrighty.

Luckily, Twitchy fave Cynical Publius was more than happy to do the math and point out that it's not the BREAKING story that the Left was hoping for:

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Post continues:

... hatred of Trump and his team.

You think you hate journalists enough...

To be fair, this is all Jake Tapper really knows how to do. Hate Trump.

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Related:

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============================================================

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Tags:

COVID-19 MILITARY PETE HEGSETH

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