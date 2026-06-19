The MOMENT Abby Phillip Tries Playing the Obama Race Card With Lydia Moynihan She Is SHUT DOWN (Watch)

CNN’s Abby Phillip is once again trying to reduce conservative criticism of Barack Obama to nothing more than racial resentment.

You'd think after nearly 20 years (it's true), she'd have figured out this crap doesn't work but OH NO. Here we still are having the same arguments.

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Luckily, Lydia Moynihan was having none of it.

Watch:

Abby Phillip to @LydiaMoynihan on CNN NewsNight:



“Why is Obama considered by a lot of conservatives, and maybe you're one of them, to be so incredibly divisive? Is it because he told people he was black?” pic.twitter.com/YsQqpLkRcP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 19, 2026

Yes, it was totally because he was black.

That's it.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we'd be able to see the White House from our office.

Moynihan posted about this on X as well:

The woke policies that Obama ushered in as president were on full display at his foundation’s grand opening… along with some revisionist history.



The day started with a performative land acknowledgement… If you really believe it’s “stolen land,” why build a massive monument on… pic.twitter.com/9gRP7ysxkG — Lydia Moynihan (@LydiaMoynihan) June 19, 2026

Post continues:

... it instead of giving it back? And it ended with the media celebrating him as a unifier. T his is the same president who:

• Forced nuns to provide contraception under Obamacare

• Oversaw the IRS targeting conservative groups

• Pressured Christian businesses to fund employees’ abortions

• Went on multiple apology tours abroad

• Mocked everyday Americans as “bitter clingers” to guns and religion Obama helped turn the Democratic Party into one that’s no longer proud to be American and sowed division in the entire nation.

What she said.

And you forgot THE biggest issue he oversaw and fomented...



The Russian Collusion delusion, knowing it was false but he did it anyway.



It's the single biggest issue that lead to our country trying to rip itself apart. Everything else was downhill from that. — Professor Duke (@DukishDog) June 19, 2026

Yep. And the list goes on.



Obama is the divider-in-chief. — StanTheMan❤️🇺🇸 (@yesyoucan2025) June 19, 2026

He always was, and he always will be.

He was eight years of abject failure. DESTROYED health care. Think about that. The dumbass hurt many to help a few—no one with a brain does that. — Mark (@AronVonBrando) June 19, 2026

They do if it's about power, not helping people.

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