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The MOMENT Abby Phillip Tries Playing the Obama Race Card With Lydia Moynihan She Is SHUT DOWN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on June 19, 2026
Sarah D.

CNN’s Abby Phillip is once again trying to reduce conservative criticism of Barack Obama to nothing more than racial resentment. 

You'd think after nearly 20 years (it's true), she'd have figured out this crap doesn't work but OH NO. Here we still are having the same arguments.

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Luckily, Lydia Moynihan was having none of it.

Watch:

Yes, it was totally because he was black.

That's it.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we'd be able to see the White House from our office. 

Moynihan posted about this on X as well:

Post continues:

... it instead of giving it back?

And it ended with the media celebrating him as a unifier.  T

his is the same president who:
•  Forced nuns to provide contraception under Obamacare
•  Oversaw the IRS targeting conservative groups
•  Pressured Christian businesses to fund employees’ abortions
•  Went on multiple apology tours abroad
•  Mocked everyday Americans as “bitter clingers” to guns and religion

Obama helped turn the Democratic Party into one that’s no longer proud to be American and sowed division in the entire nation.

What she said.

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He always was, and he always will be.

They do if it's about power, not helping people.

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Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI BARACK OBAMA JD VANCE JESSICA TARLOV TULSI GABBARD

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