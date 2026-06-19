VIP
'Amazing'! Here's a DC Reflecting Pool Update From ABC News' Chief Algae Correspondent
Because OF COURSE! X Drags TF Out of Jessica Tarlov for Sad, 2-Word...
Barack Obama Gets Introduced to Barack Obama After Slamming Those Pushing 'Perpetual Anger...
Going Out With a Bang! Tulsi Gabbard Drops MASSIVE Receipts on Fauci In...
Wander and Wonder: Joe Biden Abandoned on Stage at Obama Library Opening -...
Library Lies: Obama Rewrites the Book on 2012 Presidential Contest with Mitt Romney...
Me, Michelle, and I: The Former First Lady Says the Next Chapter of...
VIP
Muslim Texan Who Wanted to Participate in GOP Convention Leaves in Tears
Climate Captivity: Al Gore Compares Abolition of Slavery to Fight Against So-Called Global...
French President Thanks UAE for ‘Joining the Movement’ in Setting Age Limits for...
VIP
Restroom Crisis for Dads: Viral Video Shows Why We Need More Family Bathrooms
Action News: Pixar Blazes New Trails for Diversity by Perfecting Curly Hair in...
UK City Council Launches Court Bid to Ban Union Jacks That ‘Intimidate Diverse...
You Got Nailed: Tom Hanks Drops a Funny on MS NOW's Ratings and...

HA! Hillary's Paddington Bear Ensemble Inspires Some of the Most Vicious, HILARIOUS Memes We've Seen YET

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on June 19, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Hillary Clinton rolled up to the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center yesterday looking like she’d just raided the wardrobe department for a Paddington Bear reboot directed by Tim Burton. 

Advertisement

And we all know she paid a fortune to look like that.

Yeah, what? 

Bundled in a heavy dark coat over what appeared to be multiple layers IN THE MIDDLE OF JUNE, topped off with an enormous wide-brimmed hat and oversized sunglasses on a spring day in Chicago, Clinton stood out like a goth grandma at a beach party. 

While everyone else dressed for the mild weather, Hillary showed up prepared for a polar vortex - or perhaps another FBI raid - complete with that now-familiar mysterious back bulge making a comeback under her jacket. It was less 'presidential library dedication' and more 'incognito mode at a funeral for her own political relevance.'

Classic Hillary: always overdressed for the occasion, underdressed for reality.

All of that being said, Mrs. Clinton inspired so many memes ... she is truly the gift that keeps giving to X. And especially to Twtichy.

Something like that.

Aww, poor Paddington.

Recommended

Because OF COURSE! X Drags TF Out of Jessica Tarlov for Sad, 2-Word Response to Obama Crapping on America
Sam J.
Advertisement

HAAAAAAA

Eeek.

Annnnnd now, we're dead.

Hi-dey hoe, neighbor.

RUUUUUUN!

WHOA.

That poor sailor.

Advertisement

If only that cap were BIGGER.

MUCH better.

============================================================

Related:

CNN Releases Poll Showing Leftist, White, Millennial and Boomer Chicks Like Obama Best and ROFL

JD Vance Calling Out the Absolute COWARDICE in the Senate Over the SAVE Act Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)

Abigail Spanberger’s VA Governorship Is Already a Dumpster Fire of Petty Grievances and Dem Infighting

SNARKIER Than a Speeding Bullet! Dean Cain Reminds Susan Rice How LITTLE She Matters Whining About Iran

Oilfield Rando SHREDS John Thune Claiming Repubs Hate Trump With DAMNING Reminder of Who They REALLY Hate

Does NOT Work Anymore: Brandon Gill Isn't ABOUT to Let Rep. Yassamin Ansari Call Him Racist (Screenshot)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BARACK OBAMA CHICAGO FBI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Because OF COURSE! X Drags TF Out of Jessica Tarlov for Sad, 2-Word Response to Obama Crapping on America
Sam J.
Going Out With a Bang! Tulsi Gabbard Drops MASSIVE Receipts on Fauci In Her Last Day as DNI
Grateful Calvin
Wander and Wonder: Joe Biden Abandoned on Stage at Obama Library Opening - Where Was Jill Biden?
Warren Squire
'Amazing'! Here's a DC Reflecting Pool Update From ABC News' Chief Algae Correspondent
Doug P.
Barack Obama Gets Introduced to Barack Obama After Slamming Those Pushing 'Perpetual Anger'
Doug P.
You Got Nailed: Tom Hanks Drops a Funny on MS NOW's Ratings and Lefties CAN'T DEAL
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Because OF COURSE! X Drags TF Out of Jessica Tarlov for Sad, 2-Word Response to Obama Crapping on America Sam J.
Advertisement