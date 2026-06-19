HA! Hillary's Paddington Bear Ensemble Inspires Some of the Most Vicious, HILARIOUS Memes We've Seen YET

Hillary Clinton rolled up to the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center yesterday looking like she’d just raided the wardrobe department for a Paddington Bear reboot directed by Tim Burton.

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And we all know she paid a fortune to look like that.

Yeah, what?

Bundled in a heavy dark coat over what appeared to be multiple layers IN THE MIDDLE OF JUNE, topped off with an enormous wide-brimmed hat and oversized sunglasses on a spring day in Chicago, Clinton stood out like a goth grandma at a beach party.

While everyone else dressed for the mild weather, Hillary showed up prepared for a polar vortex - or perhaps another FBI raid - complete with that now-familiar mysterious back bulge making a comeback under her jacket. It was less 'presidential library dedication' and more 'incognito mode at a funeral for her own political relevance.'

Classic Hillary: always overdressed for the occasion, underdressed for reality.

All of that being said, Mrs. Clinton inspired so many memes ... she is truly the gift that keeps giving to X. And especially to Twtichy.

Hillary Clinton went with the black widow look today. pic.twitter.com/am2dvNjAIW — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 18, 2026

Something like that.

Aww, poor Paddington.

Covering her hair loss and vision issues. pic.twitter.com/viDxze0bYr — Governor Moosetard (@MtOreadCards) June 19, 2026

HAAAAAAA

Eeek.

Goth Paddington Bear is soooooo hot right now https://t.co/7Cx6JB8Unh pic.twitter.com/B39g4e3vNu — patrick (@TN_Patricoa) June 19, 2026

Annnnnd now, we're dead.

Hi-dey hoe, neighbor.

RUUUUUUN!

When Empress Palpatina sneaks in to see B. Hussein’s Imperial Trash Star. pic.twitter.com/WjYnrJDjZZ — Robert Von Allan (@CottonsRevenge) June 19, 2026

WHOA.

A memorial to drowned fish. pic.twitter.com/csFCl8jh7t — TWITTY GAZETTE PAMPHLETEER™ 🇺🇸FIRST LION PARTY🦁 (@atwitty2) June 18, 2026

That poor sailor.

The two-time loser finally admits it — “Trump Was Right About Everything.”

Hillary showing up to the Obama Library in that hat is wild. She really said “I’ll wear my L’s with pride” 😂#DepartmentOfMemes https://t.co/tYElv0Rcqx pic.twitter.com/KFbp7mRcvW — DEPARTMENT OF MEMES (@MAGA_MEMEZ) June 19, 2026

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If only that cap were BIGGER.

Fixed it to where we don’t see that hideous face. pic.twitter.com/fqyVGle7dm — El Jean (@eljean) June 19, 2026

MUCH better.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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