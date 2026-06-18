Does NOT Work Anymore: Brandon Gill Isn't ABOUT to Let Rep. Yassamin Ansari Call Him Racist (Screenshot)

Democrats are discovering that their go-to “racist” accusation is finally losing its power.

Sheesh, it only took them two decades ...

Case in point, after Arizona Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari labeled Texas Rep. Brandon Gill the most racist Republican in Congress for highlighting concerns about Islamic influence creeping into American schools, Gill delivered a short, direct response that the tactic simply doesn’t work anymore.

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it all started here:

Rep. Brandon Gill: "This is something that if we don't stop now, it's gonna be my daughter and daughters across the country who are going to be going to public schools wearing burkas." pic.twitter.com/SSVttMCSdl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2026

He's right.

Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari jumped in to call him names because you know, that's what Democrats do.

Brandon Gill might be the most racist (and useless) Republican in Congress, and that’s saying something. https://t.co/6aK40cBvpe — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) June 18, 2026

You can likely already guess how Gill responded to her BS.

The image he included here is very powerful.

It resonates strongly online as growing numbers of Americans grow tired of having legitimate worries about cultural change and women’s rights dismissed as bigotry. Gill’s blunt pushback underscores a shifting political landscape where the old smears are no longer enough to silence debate.

It's not racist or xenophobic to speak the truth. And as we all know, Democrats hate the truth.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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