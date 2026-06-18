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Mike Lee Goes OFF on John Thune, Spills the TEA About What's REALLY Happening With the SAVE Act (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on June 18, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Is it our imagination, or does it seem like the only Republican who is actually working to get the SAVE Act passed is Mike Lee? And it's not like he's fighting Democrats to get it done. Oh no, he's having to fight with his fellow Republicans who John Thune claims hate Trump so much they won't vote for the bill 84% of Americans support.

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What a bunch of petty, useless a-holes, you know? Maybe they should all just stop pretending to be Republicans and put the D by their names because while Democrats are a pain, they're not as bad as someone who is supposedly on 'our side' but blocking things we need and want to get done.

Like Thune.

Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

And neither is Lee:

Check this out:

Thune counts on Americans not knowing any better.

Lee is informing us all.

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Post continues:

... mentioned as having only 48 votes is a different bill entirely.  

While it contains the essential elements of the House-passed version of the SAVE America Act, that bill also contains additional provisions that do not have the support of even a simple majority.  

If he was determined to mention the bill that received only 48 votes, he should have mentioned that the “real” version—the one the House passed—has the support of a simple majority in the Senate.

So why didn't he? 

And who are these so-called senators he claims hate Trump SO MUCH they won't vote for a bill the people who elected them want to vote for? Name names, John.

This this this.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FILIBUSTER JOHN THUNE MIKE LEE REPUBLICAN PARTY

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