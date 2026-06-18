Mike Lee Goes OFF on John Thune, Spills the TEA About What's REALLY Happening With the SAVE Act (Thread)

Is it our imagination, or does it seem like the only Republican who is actually working to get the SAVE Act passed is Mike Lee? And it's not like he's fighting Democrats to get it done. Oh no, he's having to fight with his fellow Republicans who John Thune claims hate Trump so much they won't vote for the bill 84% of Americans support.

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What a bunch of petty, useless a-holes, you know? Maybe they should all just stop pretending to be Republicans and put the D by their names because while Democrats are a pain, they're not as bad as someone who is supposedly on 'our side' but blocking things we need and want to get done.

Like Thune.

Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

And neither is Lee:

Americans don’t want FISA 702 without a warrant



They want the SAVE America Act



If you’re with me on this, post one of these: 🇺🇸 https://t.co/0gHhNwMQob — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 17, 2026

Check this out:

Nuking the filibuster is NOT the only option for passing the SAVE America Act



There are other ways to break a filibuster that involve neither “nuking” it nor 60 votes



They all involve exhausting the obstructing senators—by making them speak



We haven’t done that



We should—now! https://t.co/PNS4a3xc2h pic.twitter.com/puNUxfUxlT — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 17, 2026

Thune counts on Americans not knowing any better.

Lee is informing us all.

By the way, he neglected to mention that the House-passed version of the SAVE America Act—which everyone in the Senate understands is the only one that is potentially viable, and the one I’m pushing—has the support of a simple majority within the conference.



The bill he… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 17, 2026

Post continues:

... mentioned as having only 48 votes is a different bill entirely. While it contains the essential elements of the House-passed version of the SAVE America Act, that bill also contains additional provisions that do not have the support of even a simple majority. If he was determined to mention the bill that received only 48 votes, he should have mentioned that the “real” version—the one the House passed—has the support of a simple majority in the Senate.

So why didn't he?

And who are these so-called senators he claims hate Trump SO MUCH they won't vote for a bill the people who elected them want to vote for? Name names, John.

SAVE ACT: There are 50+1 votes in the Senate to pass the Save America Act via reconciliation or by forcing Democrats to obstruct via talking filibuster. Thune doesn’t want to pass the bill, period. pic.twitter.com/985af89ilP — @amuse (@amuse) June 18, 2026

This this this.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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