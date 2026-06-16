PBS Board Chair Who Wished for Trump to Suffer a Stroke Just Did Something That Only Makes Him Look WORSE

The board chairman of a taxpayer-supported PBS affiliate has sparked widespread outrage after expressing a grotesque wish for President Donald Trump to suffer a debilitating stroke on his 80th birthday.Bob Greene, who chairs the board of Rocky Mountain Public Media (the organization behind Rocky Mountain PBS), replied to an online prompt seeking birthday wishes for the president.

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His comments ... are something else.

And not in a good way.

Bob Greene is the Board Chair for Rocky Mountain PBS



He says he hopes Trump has a stroke for his birthday leaving him unable to walk or speak



Any comment @PBS? pic.twitter.com/uoW9CvUf7W — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 14, 2026

Brave Sir Bob Greene ran away.

UPDATE: @PBS Board Chair who wished for Trump to get a stroke leaving him permanently disabled deleted his account https://t.co/y74DRH5Npn pic.twitter.com/AH82hWH11w — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 15, 2026

Rocky Mountain Public Media issued a statement distancing itself from the comment. The organization said it had only recently become aware of the post and that it violated internal social media guidelines requiring personal political views to remain separate from station content. Officials added that the remark 'does not reflect the values or opinions' of the group and that such discourse is 'never constructive' to strengthening Colorado’s civic fabric.

Which is probably why he deleted it.

Too little, too late.

Notably, the statement stopped short of announcing any disciplinary action against Greene or confirming whether he would remain in his leadership role. This measured response has fueled criticism that public media institutions are unwilling to hold their own leaders accountable when they cross basic lines of decency.

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