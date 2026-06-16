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Greg Gutfeld SHREDS Jessica Tarlov for Scolding Trump After UFC Fighter Calls Michelle Obama a Man (VID)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on June 16, 2026
Twitchy

Jessica Tarlov went full pearl-clutcher (we know, you're shocked) after UFC fighter Josh Hokit shouted that Michelle Obama is a man during a post-fight interview during the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. She called the remark repulsive and scolded the administration for not immediately 'cleaning it up.'

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Blah blah blah.

That's all we hear at this point from her.

Greg Gutfeld didn’t miss a beat. He reminded her - and the audience - how freely the same crowd once tossed around claims that Melania Trump had worked as an escort. No White House statements demanded. No institutional freak-outs. 

Just years of casual character assassination treated as acceptable opposition research.

Watch THIS:

Post continues:

... that are now oh, huffing and puffing.

And nobody huffs and puffs better than our pal Jessica Tarlov.

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Now, now. We all know it's AOK for them to trash Melania, some going so far as to claim Trump bought her from Epstein. It's only when someone says something mean about a Democrat that we're supposed to care.

Or something.

Don't look at us, we don't make up the rules.

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Tags:

JESSICA TARLOV MELANIA TRUMP MICHELLE OBAMA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

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