Greg Gutfeld SHREDS Jessica Tarlov for Scolding Trump After UFC Fighter Calls Michelle Obama a Man (VID)

Jessica Tarlov went full pearl-clutcher (we know, you're shocked) after UFC fighter Josh Hokit shouted that Michelle Obama is a man during a post-fight interview during the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. She called the remark repulsive and scolded the administration for not immediately 'cleaning it up.'

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Blah blah blah.

That's all we hear at this point from her.

Greg Gutfeld didn’t miss a beat. He reminded her - and the audience - how freely the same crowd once tossed around claims that Melania Trump had worked as an escort. No White House statements demanded. No institutional freak-outs.

Just years of casual character assassination treated as acceptable opposition research.

Watch THIS:

Jessica: Josh Hokit gets up there and says Michelle Obama is a man. The White House won’t even clean it up. Everybody knows it is repulsive.



Gutfeld: How about Platner? I seem to remember not long ago how often I heard that Melania Trump was an escort from a lot of people that… pic.twitter.com/zi3M2fRErA — Acyn (@Acyn) June 15, 2026

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... that are now oh, huffing and puffing.

And nobody huffs and puffs better than our pal Jessica Tarlov.

The left has been touting trans people for years, but now it's a bad thing? They should embrace the statement if they truly believe being trans is ok. The fact is, they KNOW it is mental illness. — Denise (@westieTX) June 15, 2026

Did you forget about repulsive @jimmykimmel @JessicaTarlov y’all can sure dish it out night after night but ya just can’t take 1 joke about Big Mike.

Hypocrites 🚨 pic.twitter.com/TL92ZBzXU4 — County MAGA (@ShaBacksTheBlue) June 15, 2026

Now, now. We all know it's AOK for them to trash Melania, some going so far as to claim Trump bought her from Epstein. It's only when someone says something mean about a Democrat that we're supposed to care.

Or something.

Don't look at us, we don't make up the rules.

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