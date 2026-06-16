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Jennifer Van Laar Goes Straight-Up FAFO and Breaks Out a MAJOR Receipt in Brutal Post TORCHING Newsom

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:45 AM on June 16, 2026
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

As Twitchy readers know, on Monday Gavin Newsom announced that he and his wife are being investigated by the Department of Justice. Of course, ol' Hair Gel had to make this personal with Trump, claiming he's being targeted because he is considering running for president.

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Yeah, we made the same GTFO face that you're making right now as you read this.

In case you missed his announcement:

Post continues:

He hates that I consistently call him out.

No, he doesn't.

He is simply the most corrupt President in American history.

No, he's not.

We have nothing to hide. 

Umm... you sure about that?

Mr. President, come after me. 

He's not.

I am not going anywhere. The country is watching.

Yawn.

Jennifer Van Laar has been reporting on Newsom's corruption for a long, LONG time... so you know she had to jump in and set the governor straight with a BRUTAL receipt.

This is great:

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RUH-ROH.

Gosh, Gav, that doesn't look good.

Oh, and neither does this:

Not to mention, this investigation wasn't started under Trump.

It was started under Biden.

And gosh golly gee ... who was president in 2021?

Yeah.

Does Gav think Biden is targeting him because he's considering running for president? LOL

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Tags:

CRIME DOJ DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM JOE BIDEN

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