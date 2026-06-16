Jennifer Van Laar Goes Straight-Up FAFO and Breaks Out a MAJOR Receipt in Brutal Post TORCHING Newsom

As Twitchy readers know, on Monday Gavin Newsom announced that he and his wife are being investigated by the Department of Justice. Of course, ol' Hair Gel had to make this personal with Trump, claiming he's being targeted because he is considering running for president.

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Yeah, we made the same GTFO face that you're making right now as you read this.

In case you missed his announcement:

Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime - they are simply trying to find one.



He isn't coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President.… pic.twitter.com/tVYk3WUvO8 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 15, 2026

Post continues:

He hates that I consistently call him out.

No, he doesn't.

He is simply the most corrupt President in American history.

No, he's not.

We have nothing to hide.

Umm... you sure about that?

Mr. President, come after me.

He's not.

I am not going anywhere. The country is watching.

Yawn.

Jennifer Van Laar has been reporting on Newsom's corruption for a long, LONG time... so you know she had to jump in and set the governor straight with a BRUTAL receipt.

This is great:

Maybe they're investigating you because your finances don't add up? Or because your wife's LLC received the deed to a $9.1 million home a week before the LLC was even created - while you still had your Fair Oaks home? How was that LLC capitalized? https://t.co/8GNvkFHnus pic.twitter.com/SIIN1tinv1 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 15, 2026

RUH-ROH.

Gosh, Gav, that doesn't look good.

Oh, and neither does this:

Dana Williamson, Governor Newsom's former chief of staff, plead guilty to three felonies in May.



1: Bank/Wire Fraud



2: False tax returns



3: False statements to federal agents



The investigation actually began under the Biden administration.



Max penalty 30 years. https://t.co/78aUmzoga4 pic.twitter.com/AAb7xzNvD3 — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 15, 2026

Not to mention, this investigation wasn't started under Trump.

It was started under Biden.

Probes started before last year. https://t.co/LvVVhwDWCy — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) June 16, 2026

The DOJ needs to be questioned on this. I was told that at least part of the investigation began in 2021. If so, then there would be a case number that matches. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) June 16, 2026

And gosh golly gee ... who was president in 2021?

Yeah.

Does Gav think Biden is targeting him because he's considering running for president? LOL

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