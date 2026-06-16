Can't EVEN Make This UP! LOL! SPLC Boss Had a Neo-Nazi Lover ... and That's Not Even the WORST Part

Well, well, well, would you look at that? The Southern Poverty Law Center certainly has a lot of 'splainin' to do ... especially now that we know one of their higher-ups not only has a Neo-Nazi as a lover (!!!) but was also funneling him money. Millions of dollars even.

Advertisement

Yeah.

Oh, did we mention they had a shared banking account?

Thank God Trump won in 2024 ... just sayin'.

Check this out:

SPLC boss funneled $1.2 million to lover in neo-Nazi group — pair even had joint bank account https://t.co/NiRLOt5bhC via @nypost — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 16, 2026

From the New York Post:

A top Southern Poverty Law Center official is accused of helping funnel $1.2 million in donor money to an informant in the National Alliance white supremacist group — who was also allegedly her lover. The Department of Justice filed a superseding indictment against the SPLC accusing it of funneling donor cash to hate groups they were then telling donors they were fighting. One figure, referred to as “Employee-2” in the indictment, is described as a “person who would become Director of the SPLC’s Intelligence Project.”

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

RIGHT?!

Not just funding Nazis, loving Nazis https://t.co/09Td4rmL5B — Brubes (@Brubes793) June 16, 2026

Bleh. All the bleh.

Of course it’s even worse than we thought — Westchester Mom (@WNYOpenSchools) June 16, 2026

We imagine it's only going to get worse.

They’re gonna say it was just her, not the organization as a whole. — Mostly Peaceful Cat (@MaxPaxCat) June 16, 2026

Of course they'll say that, but it doesn't really matter. If she was a 'boss,' someone important thought she was qualified for that role.

Not to mention, it sounds like she helped 'bring it back':

The "National Alliance" group had collapsed from 1,400 members to 20 members in 2013. It was effectively dead and disbanding.



Then the SPLC came in and started funding it and trying to keep it alive. They wrote many articles, trying to hype up the group as a threat. https://t.co/oWXqDQtu8i — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) June 16, 2026

Wow.

============================================================

Related:

Jennifer Van Laar Goes Straight-Up FAFO and Breaks Out a MAJOR Receipt in Brutal Post TORCHING Newsom

TMZ Insider Blows the LID OFF Lefty News Directors Playing Politics, ESPECIALLY in LA Mayoral Race (Vid)

Suck It, SPLC! Major Tech Platform Will No Longer Blacklist Conservatives Using Controversial 'Hate Map'

THIS --> Michael Knowles Only Needs Four Minutes TOTAL to Explain How Democrats Steal Elections (Watch)

Eat Your Wheaties Because You'll Need Your STRENGTH to Adequately Mock These UFC Freedom 250 Hater Posts

Ma'am? LOL! Buzz Patterson Just CLEANED Hillary's Clock Spilling Some Seriously DAMNING Tea and HOOBOY

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.