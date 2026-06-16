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Can't EVEN Make This UP! LOL! SPLC Boss Had a Neo-Nazi Lover ... and That's Not Even the WORST Part

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on June 16, 2026
meme

Well, well, well, would you look at that? The Southern Poverty Law Center certainly has a lot of 'splainin' to do ... especially now that we know one of their higher-ups not only has a Neo-Nazi as a lover (!!!) but was also funneling him money. Millions of dollars even.

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Yeah.

Oh, did we mention they had a shared banking account?

Thank God Trump won in 2024 ... just sayin'.

Check this out:

From the New York Post:

A top Southern Poverty Law Center official is accused of helping funnel $1.2 million in donor money to an informant in the National Alliance white supremacist group — who was also allegedly her lover.

The Department of Justice filed a superseding indictment against the SPLC accusing it of funneling donor cash to hate groups they were then telling donors they were fighting.

One figure, referred to as “Employee-2” in the indictment, is described as a “person who would become Director of the SPLC’s Intelligence Project.”

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

RIGHT?!

Bleh. All the bleh.

We imagine it's only going to get worse.

Of course they'll say that, but it doesn't really matter. If she was a 'boss,' someone important thought she was qualified for that role.

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Not to mention, it sounds like she helped 'bring it back':

Wow.

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