NEW: Deets Released of One of the Alleged Organizers of UFC White House Terror Plot Released and YIKES

Sounds like the FBI and law enforcement partners disrupted an alleged terrorist plot targeting this weekend’s UFC Freedom 250 event on Sunday.

Scary stuff.

This is what they were plotting ...

Advertisement

BREAKING: FBI, law enforcement partners disrupt alleged plot against UFC Freedom 250 event at White House; 5 in custody, officials say https://t.co/CEBKJA5zPt — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 16, 2026

From Fox News:

Five people were in custody as of Monday, and investigators identified 23 people as part of a potential network of plotters. The alleged plan involved using explosive-laden drones to hit buildings near the event, force a mass evacuation and steer crowds toward a pre-staged sniper team, officials said. A "second wave" was then allegedly planned to storm the White House gate, according to officials.

Good Lord.

Have we mentioned how broken far too many Americans are these days?

Just terrifying.

And now, they've released the details around one of the alleged organizers of the plot and he sounds as dangerous and crazy as you'd expect:

BREAKING: Details via federal arrest affidavit reveal that a California man named Michael Alan Thomas was one of the alleged organizers of the alleged UFC White House terror plot. Feds say he admitted he believes the U.S. government is run by elites who sacrifice and eat… pic.twitter.com/L8i1bTR9Em — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 16, 2026

Post continues:

... children, had involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, and are protected by President Trump. Investigators took screenshots of his Signal chats in which details of the plot were discussed and maps of the UFC event were shown with suggestions on where snipers should be placed. Feds also recovered rifles & ammo. Sources tell colleague @davidspunt those in custody are American citizens snd there is no foreign nexus believed to be at play.

Almost as if crazy rhetoric make crazy people try do to crazy and horrific things.

Wonder if our pals in the media and on the Left will consider toning it down now?

Just kidding, we know they won't.

============================================================

Related:

Rachel Bitecofer Tries to Give 'The Left' Credit for Building America’s Middle Class — History Laughs

Greg Gutfeld SHREDS Jessica Tarlov for Scolding Trump After UFC Fighter Calls Michelle Obama a Man (VID)

Justine Bateman UNLOADS on Gavin Newsom As a California Taxpayer With DAMNING Laundry List of 'SCANDALS'

Can't EVEN Make This UP! LOL! SPLC Boss Had a Neo-Nazi Lover ... and That's Not Even the WORST Part

Jennifer Van Laar Goes Straight-Up FAFO and Breaks Out a MAJOR Receipt in Brutal Post TORCHING Newsom

============================================================