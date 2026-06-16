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NEW: Deets Released of One of the Alleged Organizers of UFC White House Terror Plot Released and YIKES

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on June 16, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Sounds like the FBI and law enforcement partners disrupted an alleged terrorist plot targeting this weekend’s UFC Freedom 250 event on Sunday.

Scary stuff.

This is what they were plotting ... 

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From Fox News:

Five people were in custody as of Monday, and investigators identified 23 people as part of a potential network of plotters. The alleged plan involved using explosive-laden drones to hit buildings near the event, force a mass evacuation and steer crowds toward a pre-staged sniper team, officials said.

A "second wave" was then allegedly planned to storm the White House gate, according to officials.

Good Lord.

Have we mentioned how broken far too many Americans are these days? 

Just terrifying.

And now, they've released the details around one of the alleged organizers of the plot and he sounds as dangerous and crazy as you'd expect:

Post continues:

... children, had involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, and are protected by President Trump.

Investigators took screenshots of his Signal chats in which details of the plot were discussed and maps of the UFC event were shown with suggestions on where snipers should be placed. Feds also recovered rifles & ammo. Sources tell colleague @davidspunt those in custody are American citizens snd there is no foreign nexus believed to be at play.

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Almost as if crazy rhetoric make crazy people try do to crazy and horrific things.

Wonder if our pals in the media and on the Left will consider toning it down now? 

Just kidding, we know they won't.

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Tags:

CALIFORNIA DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI TERRORISM WHITE HOUSE

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