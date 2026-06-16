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Their FACES! HA! Joint Obama Portrait Unveiled at His Presidential Library and It Does Michelle NO Favors

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:35 PM on June 16, 2026
Meme

Democrats posted photos of Barack and Michelle Obama unveiling their first official joint portrait at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. 

The large-scale painting by Nigerian-born artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby shows the couple in a collage-filled scene that will greet visitors in the museum’s Hope and Change lobby ahead of the long-delayed grand opening. 

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What do you guys notice about the painting? Who is front and center?

It sure isn't Barack.

The post comes just days before the $850 million-plus project is set to open, even as multiple subcontractors — including several minority-owned firms — continue to complain they are still owed millions for work already completed on the troubled site.

Notice how irritated they both look.

What gives?

Not all of us did.

See, that's what we said.

She's definitely wearing the pants in the family these days.

Oh calm down, we're just kidding. Sorta.

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Yeah, the painting is horrible but the fact the Obamas have left people unpaid... that's the real issue.

Wouldn't be surprised.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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Tags:

BARACK OBAMA CHICAGO DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC MICHELLE OBAMA

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