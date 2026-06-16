Their FACES! HA! Joint Obama Portrait Unveiled at His Presidential Library and It Does Michelle NO Favors

Democrats posted photos of Barack and Michelle Obama unveiling their first official joint portrait at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

The large-scale painting by Nigerian-born artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby shows the couple in a collage-filled scene that will greet visitors in the museum’s Hope and Change lobby ahead of the long-delayed grand opening.

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What do you guys notice about the painting? Who is front and center?

It sure isn't Barack.

The Obamas unveil their first-ever commissioned portrait together, painted by Njideka Akunyili Crosby, in the lobby of the new Obama Presidential Library. pic.twitter.com/9elbpj0QiJ — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 15, 2026

The post comes just days before the $850 million-plus project is set to open, even as multiple subcontractors — including several minority-owned firms — continue to complain they are still owed millions for work already completed on the troubled site.

Notice how irritated they both look.

What gives?

Very funny, very very funny. I don’t know how we kept a straight face for so many years. pic.twitter.com/uPO5F0zLYC — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) June 16, 2026

Not all of us did.

And they looked thrilled 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JzwssuHSKd — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) June 15, 2026

SPOT THE PROPAGANDA:



- Michelle in front

- facing viewer directly

- Barack in back

- facing Michelle

- Michelle in seat of power

- Barack leaning in to Michelle

- Michelle centered

- Barack off-center

- Michelle dominant, masculine

- Not beating the allegations — Joshua Lisec, The Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) June 15, 2026

See, that's what we said.

She's definitely wearing the pants in the family these days.

Oh calm down, we're just kidding. Sorta.

What a disgrace they should pay their contractors all the money they owe them — Irene Sloate (@LlebrezIm) June 15, 2026

Yeah, the painting is horrible but the fact the Obamas have left people unpaid... that's the real issue.

Yeah...they hate it. Betcha the artist doesn't get paid either.

LOL — DianeGM🇺🇸🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸Queen of the Universe (@DianeGM2) June 16, 2026

Wouldn't be surprised.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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