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'What's the PROBLEM?' Maria Bartiromo DROPS Ro Khanna for Pushing SAVE Act Lies About Married Women (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on June 18, 2026
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Ro Khanna tried to paint proof-of-citizenship requirements as a special hardship for married women who have changed their last names.

Apparently women are just too stupid to figure out how to get their birth certificate.

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Yeah, Maria Bartiromo wasn't buying this EITHER and quickly dismissed the concern, pointing out that obtaining a birth certificate is a simple, routine step and stressing that only U.S. citizens should be voting in American elections.

It's really as simple as that. Why is America the only country that's not allowed to secure our elections? Why do we have elected officials trying to find reasons NOT TO secure our elections? Khanna and other Democrats really want us to believe that women can't figure out the most basic things, like a birth certificate.

Guess they had to move on from claiming people of color are too stupid to get an ID or use a fax machine or get an attorney ... 

This just gets truer and truer.

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If only.

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