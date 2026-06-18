'What's the PROBLEM?' Maria Bartiromo DROPS Ro Khanna for Pushing SAVE Act Lies About Married Women (Vid)

Ro Khanna tried to paint proof-of-citizenship requirements as a special hardship for married women who have changed their last names.

Apparently women are just too stupid to figure out how to get their birth certificate.

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Yeah, Maria Bartiromo wasn't buying this EITHER and quickly dismissed the concern, pointing out that obtaining a birth certificate is a simple, routine step and stressing that only U.S. citizens should be voting in American elections.

KHANNA: You have cases of women who are married, you want them if they've changed their name to have to prove with their birth certificate?



MARIA BARTIROMO: What's the problem? Yes. Get your birth certificate. You can't vote if you're not an American citizen. pic.twitter.com/bPhyPpPApW — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 18, 2026

It's really as simple as that. Why is America the only country that's not allowed to secure our elections? Why do we have elected officials trying to find reasons NOT TO secure our elections? Khanna and other Democrats really want us to believe that women can't figure out the most basic things, like a birth certificate.

Guess they had to move on from claiming people of color are too stupid to get an ID or use a fax machine or get an attorney ...

This just gets truer and truer.

All that stuff is needed to update your social security card for the name change. Its common. Its been done for decades. Copy of birth certificate and marriage license. — Calicoprincess23 (@Calicoprincess1) June 18, 2026

If only @RoKhanna would stop treating women like they're helpless idiots — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) June 18, 2026

If only.

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