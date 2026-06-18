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'So GHEY': Scott Wiener Attacking Christian MLB Players for 'Defacing Their Pride Caps' Goes REALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on June 18, 2026
Twitter/@Scott_Wiener

Tell us you're a moronic authoritarian without telling us you're a moronic authoritarian.

Senator Scott Wiener is big mad at Christians for 'defacing' gay hats with a Bible verse.

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No, really.

Post continues:

... to ‘take back’ the rainbow from LGBTQ people. The players could have displayed this passage any night of the year but chose to do it only on Pride Night.

“The Giants, sadly, took no action in response, which is inconsistent with the Giants’ longstanding support for our LGBTQ community. Major League Baseball then warned the players that MLB rules bar defacement of uniforms. The Giants should publicly commit to enforcing rules around uniform defacement and should not effectively create a homophobia exemption to those rules.

“MAGA leaders like JD Vance and Josh Hawley are now glomming on and declaring an anti-LGBTQ culture war,in an attempt to bully MLB from enforcing its rules. MAGA leaders are only taking issue with enforcement of the rule against homophobic defacement, not any other form of defacement.

“Once again, MAGA shows its true colors: Bigotry against LGBTQ people. This isn’t an issue of religious freedom. People have a right to whatever religious beliefs they want — even if those beliefs dehumanize other people — but they don’t have a right to hijack their employer to promote those hateful beliefs at a job-related event. MLB didn’t warn these players for their faith. Rather, it warned them for violating the rules of their employment.

“MLB must hold firm in enforcing its rules. And the Giants must do better. There cannot be a homophobia exemption to the MLB uniform defacement ban.”

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Defacement? A Bible verse?

We suppose to an evil, warped, creeper like Wiener that could be ... 

That too. It wasn't a Christian who shot up the Pulse Nightclub.

But sure, the Bible verse is the real problem.

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BIBLE CALIFORNIA MLB LGBTQ+

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