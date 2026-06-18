'So GHEY': Scott Wiener Attacking Christian MLB Players for 'Defacing Their Pride Caps' Goes REALLY Wrong

Tell us you're a moronic authoritarian without telling us you're a moronic authoritarian.
Senator Scott Wiener is big mad at Christians for 'defacing' gay hats with a Bible verse.
No, really.
Senator Wiener on MAGA Homophobic Backlash Against Major League Baseball:— Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 16, 2026
“On San Francisco Giants Pride Night — also the tenth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre — several players defaced their Pride caps with a biblical passage that has been hijacked by homophobes to…
Post continues:
... to ‘take back’ the rainbow from LGBTQ people. The players could have displayed this passage any night of the year but chose to do it only on Pride Night.
“The Giants, sadly, took no action in response, which is inconsistent with the Giants’ longstanding support for our LGBTQ community. Major League Baseball then warned the players that MLB rules bar defacement of uniforms. The Giants should publicly commit to enforcing rules around uniform defacement and should not effectively create a homophobia exemption to those rules.
“MAGA leaders like JD Vance and Josh Hawley are now glomming on and declaring an anti-LGBTQ culture war,in an attempt to bully MLB from enforcing its rules. MAGA leaders are only taking issue with enforcement of the rule against homophobic defacement, not any other form of defacement.
“Once again, MAGA shows its true colors: Bigotry against LGBTQ people. This isn’t an issue of religious freedom. People have a right to whatever religious beliefs they want — even if those beliefs dehumanize other people — but they don’t have a right to hijack their employer to promote those hateful beliefs at a job-related event. MLB didn’t warn these players for their faith. Rather, it warned them for violating the rules of their employment.
“MLB must hold firm in enforcing its rules. And the Giants must do better. There cannot be a homophobia exemption to the MLB uniform defacement ban.”
Recommended
Defacement? A Bible verse?
We suppose to an evil, warped, creeper like Wiener that could be ...
The defacing started when you degenerates stole the rainbow.— Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) June 17, 2026
Calling a Bible verse on a cap “defacement” while hijacking every sports uniform with mandatory rainbows is such a Wiener move. Players aren’t obligated to celebrate your fetishes you creepy fucktard.— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 16, 2026
Just a reminder that the Pulse Nightclub shooting was Islamic terrorism, which is supported by Senator Wiener.— Mark Elevate (@mark_elevate) June 16, 2026
The Islamic terrorist googled "downtown Orlando nightclubs" and selected Pulse for reasons that had nothing to do with the sexual proclivities of Senator Wiener's pals
That too. It wasn't a Christian who shot up the Pulse Nightclub.
Do go on, creep. pic.twitter.com/QwKJYzcm97— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) June 17, 2026
But sure, the Bible verse is the real problem.
============================================================
Related:
Amy Klobuchar Claims if Only the Gov. Had $300 Billion They Could Finally Do ALL THE STUFF and LOL-WOOF
Mike Lee Goes OFF on John Thune, Spills the TEA About What's REALLY Happening With the SAVE Act (Thread)
RUH-ROH, Democrats! AAG Harmeet Dhillon and DOJ Just Scored a MAJOR Georgia Voter Rolls Win and BOOYAH
Montage of Democrats Saying Gross, Sexist Things About Melania Trump Reminds Us All Who THEY Really Are
PBS Board Chair Who Wished for Trump to Suffer a Stroke Just Did Something That Only Makes Him Look WORSE
============================================================
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member