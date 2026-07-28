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Berlin Pride Killer Attended Three-Day Deradicalization Course Run by Progressive White Women

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 28, 2026
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As our own Just Mindy reported earlier this week, Abdul Ballout, who was born in Berlin but left Germany for Lebanon, where he was arrested in 2025 and sentenced to three months in prison for inciting religious and sectarian conflict, was released and returned to Germany. This week, he rammed a van into a Pride festival in Berlin, killing one and injuring about 29 others. Police found him 24 hours later and shot him when he rushed them with a bladed object.

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This May, a German juvenile court convicted him of preparing a serious state-endangering violent act and sentenced him to one year and 10 months in prison. However, the court released him and instead ordered him to attend three days of "deradicalization sessions" with the Violence Prevention Network. This poster points out that the sessions were run by progressive white women.

Senior adviser Judy Korn brought two decades of experience in areas such as right-wing extremism. Ella Goldschmied held a degree in political science, where her research focused on the violent rhetoric of far-right groups. Senior adviser Ariane Wolf's focus was on gender, misogyny, and extremism. Head of communications Cornelia Lotthammer's focus was on extremism, conspiracy narratives, and "language-related issues such as framing and gender." So, two experts on far-right extremism and two gender studies experts.

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This editor had the pleasure of hearing Gad Saad interviewed on C-SPAN a couple of weekends ago, and yes, he's right.

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That third day would have deradicalized him for sure. AWFLs hold particular sway with jihadists.

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DOMESTIC TERRORISM GERMANY TERRORISM LGBTQ+

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