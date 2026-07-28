Berlin Pride Killer Attended Three-Day Deradicalization Course Run by Progressive White Women

As our own Just Mindy reported earlier this week, Abdul Ballout, who was born in Berlin but left Germany for Lebanon, where he was arrested in 2025 and sentenced to three months in prison for inciting religious and sectarian conflict, was released and returned to Germany. This week, he rammed a van into a Pride festival in Berlin, killing one and injuring about 29 others. Police found him 24 hours later and shot him when he rushed them with a bladed object.

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This May, a German juvenile court convicted him of preparing a serious state-endangering violent act and sentenced him to one year and 10 months in prison. However, the court released him and instead ordered him to attend three days of "deradicalization sessions" with the Violence Prevention Network. This poster points out that the sessions were run by progressive white women.

Despite knowing he was a terrorist, German authorities dealt with Abdul Ballout, the Berlin Pride killer, by sending him on a three-day (spread over six weeks from mid June) 'violence prevention' course.



Here's some of the people who run that course. pic.twitter.com/oRgkb5hqZw — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) July 27, 2026

Senior adviser Judy Korn brought two decades of experience in areas such as right-wing extremism. Ella Goldschmied held a degree in political science, where her research focused on the violent rhetoric of far-right groups. Senior adviser Ariane Wolf's focus was on gender, misogyny, and extremism. Head of communications Cornelia Lotthammer's focus was on extremism, conspiracy narratives, and "language-related issues such as framing and gender." So, two experts on far-right extremism and two gender studies experts.

White uber progressive women are the drivers of Suicidal Empathy. https://t.co/ugLhQlFIi4 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) July 27, 2026

Gad is right again https://t.co/SlWSOA2rlV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2026

This editor had the pleasure of hearing Gad Saad interviewed on C-SPAN a couple of weekends ago, and yes, he's right.

The end game of gentle parenting. The spreading of that disastrous ideology to criminals. — ThinkingWTH? (@Nanwonderswhy) July 27, 2026

As a white woman I can tell you that I am ashamed of these types of women. They lack common sense. It's not only disturbing but scary. — Lily (@Lily_Mae74) July 28, 2026

*German* white uber progressive women, especially the ones with short hair and thick-framed glasses, are an absolute menace, blue haired campus wokes are nothing compared to them. The English-speaking world isn’t aware of this. — FriendlyCryptoSheriff (@niknakAI) July 28, 2026

They have to preserve their fake jobs at useless government-funded institutions. — Lalehلاله #FreeFromHijab (@Lalehsr) July 27, 2026

It's what women do in abusive relationships. They think love can change things. They end up pulverized. — a curious soul (@Kittenclaws64) July 28, 2026

So they know all about the ‘far right’ but nothing about the people and ideology behind the actual violence.



When the families come to sue those who allowed this known terrorist to be free, I hope these women are top of the list. — Suze: Real Lesbian♀️♀️🎗️ (@esjayXX) July 27, 2026

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Authorities knew he was a jihadist and a violent danger .. so he was sentenced to less than two years in jail. The prosecution demanded a longer sentence so .. he was freed and told to go on a course run by Threads users. I hope they get sued as wellhttps://t.co/GvFbkrF53o — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) July 27, 2026

He only completed two of the three days. We'll never know if the third day would have clinched the deradicalisation for him.



(Funnily enough, the third and final day was due to be today, and we can only wonder why he chose to be killed yesterday). — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) July 27, 2026

That third day would have deradicalized him for sure. AWFLs hold particular sway with jihadists.

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