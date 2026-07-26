Berlin Pride Attack: Known Islamist Abdul Ballout Killed by Police After Leaving 1 Dead, 29 Injured

A man drove into an Pride event in Berlin today and killed at least one person and left 29 injured. Immediately, the authorities admitted it was likely an Islamist terrorist.

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Vehicle ramming at Berlin Pride likely an "Islamist terror attack", minister says, as police continue hunt for suspect https://t.co/Jv8MDWUXcW — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 26, 2026

Eventually, the suspect was identified and killed.

Guys, the details of the latest jihadist attack in Europe are psychotic.



Abdul Ballout was born in Berlin, but he left Germany for Lebanon.



Germany identified him as an Islamist threat, so they had him arrested in Lebanon and FLEW HIM BACK TO GERMANY to put him on trial for… pic.twitter.com/SBzh9W7Ix4 — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) July 26, 2026

This monster had been arrested for terror activities but served barely any time and was told to go to radicalization counseling. Apparently, that didn't work. Shocking.

JUST IN - Berlin pride attack suspect, Abdul Ballout, shot and killed by police — Bild — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 26, 2026

He should have never been let out of jail to commit this horrific crime.

It is just impossible to parody European governments — and increasingly, Blue American states.



Tim Walz going on an angry tirade about how he was right to pardon an illegal immigrant child rapist and the federal government wrong to deport him because we can’t all be “judged by… https://t.co/9eXXI99TaM — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 26, 2026

It's disgusting and terrifying to watch. These 'leaders' are more worried about covering for terrorists than protecting the innocent citizens they are supposed to care about.

European-born jihadists are a statement on how certain groups resist assimilation at astounding rates. https://t.co/mtwR2IY0Cp — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) July 26, 2026

The American born ones are very similar.

Guys I don’t want to scare anyone but I think we might have a civilisational issue…. https://t.co/CM1jHATBV1 — James Price (@jamespriceglos) July 26, 2026

Oh, there absolutely is.

"German authorities told him to attend de-radicalisation counselling sessions." pic.twitter.com/BnAoFsxqVb — Yomama (@Yomama181237) July 26, 2026

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Just one de-radicalisation session away from being a perfect German citizen. Poor guy, the system failed him! — AngloKlaxon (@AngloKlaxon) July 26, 2026

That will likely be the new narrative.

seriously what are we even doing here pic.twitter.com/4Oydv8UOek — Groovotron, the dancing robot (@Grooovotron) July 26, 2026

It appears that answer is 'not much'.

Why do you put Islamic terrorists in jail? We are not like that in GERMANY pic.twitter.com/dyOWPWhAVE — Kappy (@nothingburger89) July 26, 2026

Oh, so the Leftists in Europe act just like the ones in America.

Merkel should be ashamed of her introduction of millions of 3rd world migrants into Germany. The people of Germany have certainly paid the price.https://t.co/imKU6HX1MI — Rufus🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@RobertJudd4) July 26, 2026

The sad part is she is not ashamed at all.

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