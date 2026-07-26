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Berlin Pride Attack: Known Islamist Abdul Ballout Killed by Police After Leaving 1 Dead, 29 Injured

justmindy
justmindy | 3:05 PM on July 26, 2026
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

A man drove into an Pride event in Berlin today and killed at least one person and left 29 injured. Immediately, the authorities admitted it was likely an Islamist terrorist.

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Eventually, the suspect was identified and killed.

This monster had been arrested for terror activities but served barely any time and was told to go to radicalization counseling. Apparently, that didn't work. Shocking. 

He should have never been let out of jail to commit this horrific crime. 

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It's disgusting and terrifying to watch. These 'leaders' are more worried about covering for terrorists than protecting the innocent citizens they are supposed to care about. 

The American born ones are very similar. 

Oh, there absolutely is. 

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That will likely be the new narrative. 

It appears that answer is 'not much'. 

Oh, so the Leftists in Europe act just like the ones in America. 

The sad part is she is not ashamed at all. 

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Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM GERMANY ISLAMIC TERRORISM LGBTQ+

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