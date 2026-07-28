Man Who Dislikes Concept of Capitalism Just Wants to Make Art and Be in His Garden

We don't usually feature random people on X unless they post something that goes viral. That goes for this handle-less poster with 42,000 followers; he says that he genuinely doesn't like capitalism and doesn't want to work his job every day. Instead, he wants to make art and feel something. We checked his timeline to see if this was some clever parody, but no, it appears to be sincere.

Advertisement

Have you ever start writing a tweet and, halfway through, think, “No, I really just need to shut up”?😭 — ‏ً (@omgsidewalks) July 28, 2026

Apparently, he has not.

Genuinely, I DO NOT like the concept of capitalism. I don’t want to work my job every day. I want to make art. I want to be in my garden. I want to feel something. — ‏ً (@omgsidewalks) July 26, 2026

You don’t hate capitalism.



You hate labor.



Unfortunately, labor is required to survive. https://t.co/FaVonVugwx — Aidan Mattis (@MattisRedacted) July 27, 2026

These fools really think that their communist utopia will just happen to have millions of people whose passion is farming and sewage so they can spend all their time writing poetry and carving worry stones. https://t.co/7Yb24vN1eY — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 28, 2026

We remember one of Nancy Pelosi's selling points for Obamacare was that people would be free to pursue careers like photography and filmmaking, not having to worry about health insurance.

spoken like an eight year old. https://t.co/kq324JpMxF — Phil Labonte 🇺🇸 (@philthatremains) July 28, 2026

What you do not understand is that under socialism and communism, you don’t get to make art or be in your garden.



Only the elites get to do that.



You’ll be sent to a factory or farm, where you don’t get weekends or vacations or benefits. https://t.co/a2NUQzd2LL — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 28, 2026

"Siri, tweet something a 5 year old would say" https://t.co/w1DI6RKmMZ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 28, 2026

This man is upset that slaves are not subsidizing his dream life of being fucking useless. https://t.co/aJmr28OzAo — PraxBen, but I am tired of ts (@benbackupbackup) July 27, 2026

You have much more time and opportunity to do all of that under capitalism than any other system. https://t.co/tPbFmI86G9 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) July 28, 2026

He's going to be spending a lot of time in his garden if he has to grow his own food.

You mean “our garden” comrade. — toly 🇺🇸 (@toly) July 27, 2026

The concept of capitalism is why this man is not working 14 hours a day and scavenging for food to die of tooth decay at age 39. Thank God and show some gratitude if you are housed and fed. You're living in a modern miracle of comfort the majority of human existence never knew. https://t.co/LYf76cJJLw — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 28, 2026

I have two jobs.



I also have a garden and have made so much salsa and pesto this summer that I've been giving it away.



I also crafted my own walking stick over weeks from a branch I found in the woods.



Maybe it's not capitalism's fault. Maybe you're just lazy and a loser. https://t.co/ck7EZ54xd6 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 28, 2026

Advertisement

A child’s guide to economics. https://t.co/GabsA8QLsj — GAgirl1967 Jesus brings freedom from sin! (@SavvyTamz_57) July 28, 2026

Capitalism is so effective that you can work part-time and make enough to pay for your shelter, food, energy and transportation (in fewer hours than if you tried to grow your own food etc), then you have lots of time left over for art and gardening and feeling things https://t.co/uuRlSn6bvj — Andrew Lynch (@andrewglynch) July 28, 2026

Not only does this guy not want to work his job every day … he doesn't even want to write his own posts:

Nearly verbatim copy of this tweet. I guess you merely want to *copy* art, not make it. https://t.co/Zc0XnCEnEq — David Blank (@icansayi) July 27, 2026

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.