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Man Who Dislikes Concept of Capitalism Just Wants to Make Art and Be in His Garden

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 28, 2026
Twitchy

We don't usually feature random people on X unless they post something that goes viral. That goes for this handle-less poster with 42,000 followers; he says that he genuinely doesn't like capitalism and doesn't want to work his job every day. Instead, he wants to make art and feel something. We checked his timeline to see if this was some clever parody, but no, it appears to be sincere.

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Apparently, he has not.

We remember one of Nancy Pelosi's selling points for Obamacare was that people would be free to pursue careers like photography and filmmaking, not having to worry about health insurance.

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He's going to be spending a lot of time in his garden if he has to grow his own food.

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Not only does this guy not want to work his job every day … he doesn't even want to write his own posts:

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