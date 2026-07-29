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Defiant Gov. Mikie Sherrill Says Registered Illegal Alien Voters Are ‘Citizens of New Jersey’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:10 AM on July 29, 2026
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Last week, it was revealed that New Jersey had more than 6,000 non-citizens registered to vote. To make matters even worse, around 400 actually cast votes. Democrat Governor Mikie Sherrill tried to blame the registrations on a programming glitch, which the software company denies. On Tuesday, a defiant Sherrill said she was blocking the release of the names of the registered non-citizens. She went so far as to state those registered illegal aliens are actually citizens of New Jersey.

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Here’s more. (READ)

In a suspicious development, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) just announced she will BLOCK the release of 6,000+ noncitizens to the Trump admin who were ILLEGALLY registered to vote in her state.

And she just referred to the noncitizens as "CITIZENS OF NEW JERSEY" 

WHAT is she hiding?!

REPORTER: "The Trump administration is seeking, I believe by today, the list of noncitizens who are registered to vote and the approximately 400 that did vote. To what extent will your administration comply with the Trump administration's request in that regard?"

SHERRILL: "As I have said, I am not in the habit of turning over private, identifying information of the citizens of New Jersey." (they are not citizens!)

"I am working to protect people and their private data here in New Jersey."

Sherrill makes the unbelievable claim here. (WATCH)

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Let’s be honest, she’s working to protect illegal aliens at the expense of American citizens. How very Democrat of her!

Posters say they are tired of the Democrat Party using word games to explain away their anti-American bent.

Nothing would make Democrats happier than to convince gullible Americans that residents in a state are automatically considered citizens.

Posters say Democrats who are friendly to illegal aliens are their foes.

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No, they're not. But Democrats will pick them over you and loved ones every time. Yes, even if they negate the legitimate votes of you and your family.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW JERSEY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VOTER ID

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