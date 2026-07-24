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Curdling Scheme: Dem Jamie Raskin’s ‘No Illegal Alien Voters’ Claim Has Aged Like Left-Out Milk

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:18 AM on July 24, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

We now have indisputable proof that illegal aliens are voting in our elections. That revelation has the Democrat Party and its legacy media goons adopting absurd ways of dealing with this political reality. Many are either choosing to ignore it completely or are opening their mouths and admitting they don’t care that illegal aliens are casting votes that negate those cast by American citizens. Way to go, guys! Just three weeks ago, Democrat Jamie Raskin assured CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that illegal aliens voting wasn’t a serious issue.

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Life comes at you fast, Jamie. (WATCH)

We’d be hard-pressed to recall Raskin ever telling the truth about anything.

Of course, Raskin gets away with his many lies for a very obvious reason. That’s why posters don’t have any kind words for a certain two-dimensional CNN ‘journalist.’

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It’s highly unlikely Collins will bring this up the next time he’s on-air with her.

Raskin wasn’t alone insisting that non-citizens weren’t voting. He had plenty of his fellow Democrats helping him out. (WATCH)

Democrats stay on message. If one is telling a lie, the rest of the party is likely repeating it as well.

Posters say Democrats are following a well-established pattern.

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Democrats get their legal votes, plus they use illegal alien votes to erase the votes that would go to their Republican opponents. Does that sound like an advantage Democrats are ever going to give up willingly? Of course not.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JAMIE RASKIN

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