Curdling Scheme: Dem Jamie Raskin’s ‘No Illegal Alien Voters’ Claim Has Aged Like Left-Out Milk

We now have indisputable proof that illegal aliens are voting in our elections. That revelation has the Democrat Party and its legacy media goons adopting absurd ways of dealing with this political reality. Many are either choosing to ignore it completely or are opening their mouths and admitting they don’t care that illegal aliens are casting votes that negate those cast by American citizens. Way to go, guys! Just three weeks ago, Democrat Jamie Raskin assured CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that illegal aliens voting wasn’t a serious issue.

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Life comes at you fast, Jamie. (WATCH)

Jamie Raskin, three weeks ago:



"We don't have a problem with illegal aliens voting in the country. That's simply not an issue."



Aged like milk. pic.twitter.com/IsyFtdkOrj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 23, 2026

Anytime this guy opens his mouth you know the opposite is true — Goalie Chris Hemsworse (@GodofBlunder247) July 23, 2026

We’d be hard-pressed to recall Raskin ever telling the truth about anything.

Of course, Raskin gets away with his many lies for a very obvious reason. That’s why posters don’t have any kind words for a certain two-dimensional CNN ‘journalist.’

Kaitlan Collins always looks like a handheld poster board during all of her interviews.

No movement or apparent pulse? Works well for Raskin. pic.twitter.com/u3Xl1xqTDE — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) July 23, 2026

Oh, look…two candidates for “dolt of the century” in the same picture! One lies and the other swears to it. — John Chamberlain, MHA, LFACHE🍊 (@misterchambo) July 23, 2026

And of course no pushback from the non journalist at @CNN @kaitlancollins — @NVYinzer (@kurt_houser) July 23, 2026

I bet that skirt never brings it up with him. — Nutmeg89 (@Nutmeg894) July 23, 2026

It’s highly unlikely Collins will bring this up the next time he’s on-air with her.

Raskin wasn’t alone insisting that non-citizens weren’t voting. He had plenty of his fellow Democrats helping him out. (WATCH)

He wasn’t the only one. pic.twitter.com/B5HYgNCuNP — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) July 23, 2026

List is endless — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 23, 2026

Democrats stay on message. If one is telling a lie, the rest of the party is likely repeating it as well.

Posters say Democrats are following a well-established pattern.

It is not an issue as none are doing it...

It maybe happens incredibly infrequently but it is still not an issue...

It happens hundreds of times in a single state and a single election, but don't worry, it is still not an issue...



We know where this is going... — James Orr (@jamesborr85) July 23, 2026

Well, we know Democrats don’t have a problem with that issue. It’s the rest of us that have a problem with it. — Michael DeRosa (@smokeymike3) July 23, 2026

He’s not lying. Democrats really don’t have any problem with illegal aliens voting. No problem at all. — Freud in a Slip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@IdMarkEgo) July 23, 2026

No, see, you misunderstood him. "We have no problem..." as in the Dems REALLY like it, and assist it a much as possible, so they have no problem with it. — Mark DeBenon (@MarkDeBenon) July 23, 2026

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I guess he meant that he doesn't have a problem with illegals voting! — ButterCup (frfr) (@_BxtterCxp_) July 23, 2026

Because it's not a problem for Democrats. It's a perk. — Meredith (@Mermaz) July 23, 2026

Democrats get their legal votes, plus they use illegal alien votes to erase the votes that would go to their Republican opponents. Does that sound like an advantage Democrats are ever going to give up willingly? Of course not.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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