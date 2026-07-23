MS NOW’s Molly Jong-Fast Mad Trump Is Using Fact Non-Citizens Are Voting to Prove It’s Happening

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have claimed numerous times that illegal aliens are not voting in our elections. That thing we were told was not happening is obviously happening in New Jersey and likely all over the country. That’s caused a panic among those who’ve been lying to us about ‘secure elections’ for years. They’re really struggling to maintain the lie, though. No matter how they pivot, it’s clear they don’t care that American citizens' votes are getting negated by those cast by non-citizens. One strategy is to claim that President Donald Trump is bad for focusing on the very real problem they still want to maintain isn’t happening.

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Here’s MS NOW's political analyst Molly Jong-Fast doing exactly that. (WATCH)

MSNOW's Molly Jong Fast: Trump is trying to use non-citizens voting in New Jersey "to prove a point that doesn't exist."



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/ZoewNlvfBY — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 22, 2026

Despicable that someone would use evidence to prove something exists — Kopesetik Brewing (@Kopesetikbeer) July 23, 2026

How dare Trump do that! He’s clearly upsetting ‘journalists!’

Posters feigned surprise that Jong-Fast is choosing the dishonest path. Just pretend it's not happening, Molly.

Unreal — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) July 23, 2026

She actually believed she was making a point pic.twitter.com/LEoLF3DZkg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 23, 2026

That’s a lot of mental gymnastics — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) July 22, 2026

"the thing that was proven to exist doesn't really exist" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 22, 2026

‘It didn’t happen if we just ignore all the piles of evidence!’

Commenters say there sure is a lot of ‘tolerance for fraud’ among those on the Democrat side of the aisle, which naturally includes the dying legacy media. They say the reason for this is plain to see.

How many time can you marginalize instances of voter fraud?



“6,600 here … another 400 there…” and they say it like it’s NOTHING.



They don’t see that ONE DISENFRANCHISED VOTER is too many, whether it be intentional, or a computer *error*…it should engrage everyone. — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) July 22, 2026

Because they either don't care or actively want it to happen. The same people constantly whining about voter disenfranchisement. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 22, 2026

They use the term “widespread fraud”. How do you quantify that? Is it more than one hundred? Is it a percentage? It’ll be a moving number. Today it’s 3,000, next month 35,000, and so on. — James Utley (@Drinklestein) July 22, 2026

We're at the "Yes there's some fraud, but not alot of fraud" stage and when the massive numbers become too large to ignore they'll just say "Yes there's voter fraud and it's because we can't let Trump win". The left doesn't care about election fraud because it helps them. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) July 23, 2026

Democrats are opposed to everything that will truly secure our elections. They know measures that keep non-citizens from casting ballots will cost them much-needed election victories. So, if your vote gets erased by an illegal alien, they don’t care. Oh, and you’re horrible for noticing and being upset about it.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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