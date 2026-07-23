VIP
Hot Take: We Know About the Noncitizens Voting in NJ *Because* Our Elections...
Jennifer Welch: Homeschooling Is 'Inherently Patriarchal' and a 'Huge Push of the Fascist...
Mehdi Hasan Explains to Javier Bardem How Spain's World Cup Win Was a...
VIP
Why the ‘Conservatives Are Incurious’ Smear Is Pure Projection
ActBlue Fraud Hits El-Sayed Campaign: 88yo No-Computer Granny ‘Donated’ $150K (and 47 Time...
Rep Brandon Gill Introduces Bill to End Birthright Citizenship for Children of Illegal...
Fifth Circuit: Illegal Aliens Have No Constitutional Right to Roam Free During Removal...
'It Never Happens' — Until a Mexican Illegal Sexually Abused and Murdered a...
Fifteen-Year Pro-Hamas ‘Forever Student’ at Columbia to Be Deported to Jordan
Ratio Alert! Geraldo Rivera's Attempt to Make the NJ Voting 'Glitch' About Trump...
Unable to Arrest Netanyahu, Mamdani Leaves It to New Yorkers Whether They Want...
VIP
All This Dem Lying About Noncitizens Voting Being a Nonexistent Problem Is Aging...
Ethiopian Migrant Executes Three, Tells Court He Was Treated Unfairly Because He’s Black
Trimming the Fat: ABC Slashes The View's Hosts’ Salaries and Wardrobe Budget, More...

MS NOW’s Molly Jong-Fast Mad Trump Is Using Fact Non-Citizens Are Voting to Prove It’s Happening

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:30 AM on July 23, 2026
Townhall Media

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have claimed numerous times that illegal aliens are not voting in our elections. That thing we were told was not happening is obviously happening in New Jersey and likely all over the country. That’s caused a panic among those who’ve been lying to us about ‘secure elections’ for years. They’re really struggling to maintain the lie, though. No matter how they pivot, it’s clear they don’t care that American citizens' votes are getting negated by those cast by non-citizens. One strategy is to claim that President Donald Trump is bad for focusing on the very real problem they still want to maintain isn’t happening.

Advertisement

Here’s MS NOW's political analyst Molly Jong-Fast doing exactly that. (WATCH)

How dare Trump do that! He’s clearly upsetting ‘journalists!’

Posters feigned surprise that Jong-Fast is choosing the dishonest path. Just pretend it's not happening, Molly.

‘It didn’t happen if we just ignore all the piles of evidence!’

Commenters say there sure is a lot of ‘tolerance for fraud’ among those on the Democrat side of the aisle, which naturally includes the dying legacy media. They say the reason for this is plain to see.

Recommended

ActBlue Fraud Hits El-Sayed Campaign: 88yo No-Computer Granny ‘Donated’ $150K (and 47 Times)
justmindy
Advertisement

Democrats are opposed to everything that will truly secure our elections. They know measures that keep non-citizens from casting ballots will cost them much-needed election victories. So, if your vote gets erased by an illegal alien, they don’t care. Oh, and you’re horrible for noticing and being upset about it.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW JERSEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ActBlue Fraud Hits El-Sayed Campaign: 88yo No-Computer Granny ‘Donated’ $150K (and 47 Times)
justmindy
Ratio Alert! Geraldo Rivera's Attempt to Make the NJ Voting 'Glitch' About Trump Is Getting Wrecked
Doug P.
Trimming the Fat: ABC Slashes The View's Hosts’ Salaries and Wardrobe Budget, More Cuts Coming
Warren Squire
Jennifer Welch: Homeschooling Is 'Inherently Patriarchal' and a 'Huge Push of the Fascist Project'
Brett T.
Ethiopian Migrant Executes Three, Tells Court He Was Treated Unfairly Because He’s Black
Brett T.
Mic Drop Moment: Bessent Slams NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for Peddling the Oldest Trick in Politics
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

ActBlue Fraud Hits El-Sayed Campaign: 88yo No-Computer Granny ‘Donated’ $150K (and 47 Times) justmindy
Advertisement