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Elissa Slotkin's 'Quiet Part Out Loud' Slip Makes the Rounds After She Says Election Fraud Doesn't Exist

Doug P. | 12:42 PM on July 18, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

President Trump's address on Thursday night after he declassified documents showing attempts to hack U.S. voting systems and other shenanigans that demonstrated a need for the SAVE America Act has the Democrats out doing their thing. That "thing" is of course lying and misleading.

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Here's Sen. Elissa Slotkin saying Trump was talking about election fraud that doesn't exist. 

Really? 

Slotkin herself certainly made it sound like election fraud DOES exist during a recent speech. 

She did indeed. 

That's what she said recently:

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It's obvious why the Democrats oppose the SAVE America Act and occasionally one of them is nice enough to admit why. 

Slotkin said election fraud doesn't exist and how dare Trump say that voting systems are vulnerable while hoping nobody remembers how the Dems have talked over the past several years. 

As usual, it's nothing but projection from the Democrats

*****

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote while Democrats try to stop it (and everybody knows why). 

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ELISSA SLOTKIN

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