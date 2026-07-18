Elissa Slotkin's 'Quiet Part Out Loud' Slip Makes the Rounds After She Says Election Fraud Doesn't Exist

President Trump's address on Thursday night after he declassified documents showing attempts to hack U.S. voting systems and other shenanigans that demonstrated a need for the SAVE America Act has the Democrats out doing their thing. That "thing" is of course lying and misleading.

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Here's Sen. Elissa Slotkin saying Trump was talking about election fraud that doesn't exist.

Trump has spent months talking about election fraud that doesn't exist. That's not an accident. When he loses in November, he wants the story already written before a single vote is counted. Don't let him rewrite what actually happened. pic.twitter.com/zMBiRfGLVa — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) July 18, 2026

Really?

Slotkin herself certainly made it sound like election fraud DOES exist during a recent speech.

Didn’t Elissa Slotkin just say Democrats can’t win without non-citizen votes? https://t.co/iSJQ8goB9R — James David Dickson (@downi75) July 18, 2026

Yes, yes she did. — IronHorsey 🇺🇸 (@IronHorsey2000) July 18, 2026

She did indeed.

Weird thought you said you couldn't win without non-citizen votes...... — John Conor (@UCantCMeLiberty) July 18, 2026

That's what she said recently:

Democrat Senator Elissa Slotkin: “The SAVE America Act would make it hard for any Democrat in any state to win any election.” pic.twitter.com/7FeLLgxXZf — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 13, 2026

It's obvious why the Democrats oppose the SAVE America Act and occasionally one of them is nice enough to admit why.

Slotkin said election fraud doesn't exist and how dare Trump say that voting systems are vulnerable while hoping nobody remembers how the Dems have talked over the past several years.

Election denial? Why would anyone ever?



Anyway here's 20+ minutes of election denial: pic.twitter.com/kyUXgipJrW — LiberTymn🜨 (@Liber_Tymn) July 18, 2026

As usual, it's nothing but projection from the Democrats.

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote while Democrats try to stop it (and everybody knows why).

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