Hillary Clinton Just Broke Her Projection Record While Ranting About Trump 'Undermining Our Elections'

Hillary Clinton's been lucky for a long time that the hack liberal media is in the pocket of the Democrats, or else her projection and lies would have been called out on a broader basis. However, that's partly what we're here to do, and Clinton provided yet another opportunity for us to show that she's full of more BS than a rodeo cleanup crew's truck after a big event.

Advertisement

Once again, Hillary Clinton is forgetting that she's Hillary Clinton with this doozy about Trump's speech on election integrity and the SAVE America Act last night.

Trump's embarrassing rant last night about an election he lost six years ago made two things very clear:



1. He's not focused on making life better for Americans. Not even close.



2. We should act now to counteract any efforts to undermine our elections. https://t.co/L63hCChOn6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 17, 2026

Back in 2016 we were more excited than Graham Platner in a porta-potty when Hillary lost, and knowing that it's still gnawing at her while Trump is well into his second term makes it even more special.

Woman who claimed Russia stole the 2016 election from her shares thoughts. The public therapy tour never ends. https://t.co/pjGqxTqXi4 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 17, 2026

Clinton has repeatedly claimed the election was stolen from her and still does.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Projection detected!

Ditto for Hillary's claim that Trump is trying to undermine elections. Clinton's campaign was fined by the FEC for literally trying to do that very thing.

#NEW: The FEC has fined the NDC and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign for lying about the funding of the infamous, and discredited, Russian "dossier" used in a smear attempt against Donald Trump.https://t.co/OmWMFqMW2W — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 30, 2022

Once again, if you want to know what Hillary Clinton has done, just watch what she says Trump's guilty of doing.

*****

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote while Democrats like Hillary Clinton lie and have fits about it.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!