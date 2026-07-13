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Elissa Slotkin Said the Quiet Part Out Loud While Panicking About What the SAVE America Act Would Do

Doug P. | 3:07 PM on July 13, 2026
Meme screenshot

Democrats in Congress, such as Sen. Elissa Slotkin (of "Seditious Six" notoriety), are continuing to have fits about the SAVE America Act. The vast majority of Americans want to secure the country's elections via the measure that would require ID and proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.   

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Slotkin was again lying about the SAVE Act over the weekend, but there was a bit of "quiet part out loud" in her comments. 

Wait, what was that one part again?

Well, there it is! But how would needing the required ID to vote "disenfranchise" only Democrats? Is Slotkin saying Democrat voters are too stupid to be able to get ID and Republicans aren't? 

But we're pretty sure what she's actually implying in that video. 

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The Democrats make it clear every single day that keeping illegal aliens from being deported is their top priority, and there are obviously reasons for that. 

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote and the Democrat freakout about the common sense measure speaks volumes. 

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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