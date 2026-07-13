Elissa Slotkin Said the Quiet Part Out Loud While Panicking About What the SAVE America Act Would Do

Democrats in Congress, such as Sen. Elissa Slotkin (of "Seditious Six" notoriety), are continuing to have fits about the SAVE America Act. The vast majority of Americans want to secure the country's elections via the measure that would require ID and proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

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Slotkin was again lying about the SAVE Act over the weekend, but there was a bit of "quiet part out loud" in her comments.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) falsely claims the SAVE Act would "disenfranchise all married women... You'd have to show your birth certificate at the polls if you have a married name." pic.twitter.com/IMYHXkRJ93 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 11, 2026

Wait, what was that one part again?

Democrat Senator Elissa Slotkin: “The SAVE America Act would make it hard for any Democrat in any state to win any election.” pic.twitter.com/7FeLLgxXZf — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 13, 2026

Well, there it is! But how would needing the required ID to vote "disenfranchise" only Democrats? Is Slotkin saying Democrat voters are too stupid to be able to get ID and Republicans aren't?

Now, if the SAVE America Act merely prevents illegal aliens and other non-eligible individuals from voting in U.S. elections, why would it stop Democrats from winning elections? 🤔 https://t.co/OUAYi0uXCL — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 13, 2026

But we're pretty sure what she's actually implying in that video.

I did not have @SenatorSlotkin admitting Democrats need to cheat in order to win elections on my BINGO card but hey ... what do I know? https://t.co/3IxritA4b0 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 13, 2026

We've reached the point where Democrats are just admitting out loud that they rely on voter fraud and importing illegals to win every election



Without foreigners and voter fraud the Dems would not exist, they are literally the party of non-Americans https://t.co/IIYPX0SwTI — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 13, 2026

The Democrats make it clear every single day that keeping illegal aliens from being deported is their top priority, and there are obviously reasons for that.

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote and the Democrat freakout about the common sense measure speaks volumes.

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