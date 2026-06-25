C-SPAN Caller Makes Dem Rep Squirm (and Say the Quiet Part Out Loud) With a Brutal Voter ID Reality Check

Many polls have shown that there is broad bipartisan support for voter ID, but because that's just common sense, the congressional Democrats and others on the Left are vehemently opposed to it. Dems are also against the SAVE America Act, which would ensure that only citizens can vote in U.S. federal elections. However, on occasion, a Democrat will say the quiet part out loud about why they really oppose these things.

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That's where Democrat Rep. Frank Pallone comes in. During a appearance on C-SPAN a caller explained that voter ID is widely approved, and only somebody who doesn’t want elections fully on the up-and-up would oppose it. Pallone's response pretty much proved the caller correct:

North Carolina voter CALLS OUT Democrats for not passing the SAVE America Act.



CALLER: The great majority of Democrats, blacks, whites, hispanics, all want voter ID.



FRANK PALLONE: I don‘t want people to be limited by saying you have to bring your ID with you to the polls. pic.twitter.com/sZtswkF4pd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2026

"I don't want people to be limited." We can't help but notice he didn't say "Americans."

EVERY other country in the world shows IDs to vote!!!! Look it up. No ID equals voter fraud. — Gerardo Olivarez (@GerryOlivarez) June 25, 2026

Democrats often like to say "every other country does it this way" but NOT when it comes to voter ID. Go figure!

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections (as the Democrat above made abundantly clear).

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