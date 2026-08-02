Martha My Ear: Off-Key National Anthem Gave a Crowd Nowhere to Run to, Baby, Nowhere to Hide

The first season of the Women’s Professional Baseball League got off to a jarring start in Springfield, Illinois, on Saturday. And a Motown legend is to blame. Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandellas sang our national anthem. Well, we think it was singing. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee didn’t sound anything like this when she performed hits like 'Dancing in the Street,' 'Heatwave,' and 'Nowhere to Run.' Unfortunately, the crowd had nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.

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Brace yourself. (WATCH)

Absolutely nothing could have prepared me for the national anthem at the first Women’s Pro Baseball League tonight pic.twitter.com/3lEYRYNQTi — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) August 2, 2026

There is a women's pro baseball league? When did this happen? — Protect the Republic (@MAGAinColorado) August 2, 2026

Why did this happen. — Tony (@HowYouDoin2121) August 2, 2026

‘Why’ is the best question.

Martha and the Vandellas used to draw crowds, but these sports fans wished they could withdraw. Their faces say it all. (WATCH)

You just know she’s biting her cheeks not to laugh 😂 — 😑 (@jassca36) August 2, 2026

Their faces said what we were all thinking pic.twitter.com/Gm16OC83sQ — Michael (@MichaelMatcha) August 2, 2026

Poor umpire fighting for her life.

I can hear what she’s thinking ….. don’t laugh, don’t laugh, don’t laugh! pic.twitter.com/rxEbIyTTcF — Harold the Welder (@HaroldW28509183) August 2, 2026

The umpire should have ended the game right then before the first pitch.

Many posters immediately thought of Chuck Berry’s hilarious facial reactions to Yoko Ono. (WATCH)

John Lennon: Please don't embaress me in front of Chuck Berry...



Yoko Ono: pic.twitter.com/qOdKrBt08P — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) February 6, 2025

Yoko Ono, is that you singing our national anthem? 😫 pic.twitter.com/TnbQgVcKXa — Rhode Island News (@RhodeIslandBuzz) August 2, 2026

I remember when Yoko Ono’s first album came out. It was like being cast into the ninth circle of hell. — Edward Tao (@WardOffMonkey) August 2, 2026

Hell would be preferable to being subjected to Yoko Ono’s screeching.

Posters sarcastically praised Reeves for her inability to carry a tune.

I admire her ability to pick a key and just ignore it. — Bandit-Red-One (@ClydeBandit) August 2, 2026

I think she picked all the keys — Duck Chorgan (@chuckdorgan) August 2, 2026

Let us recognize her ability to ignore tempo as well. — Heinrich (@The_Realist_N) August 2, 2026

Sounds like police should have done a breathalyzer and then taken the keys to her Ford Tempo.

Commenters said Reeves appeared to be battling the other two singers.

What started off as a 3 part harmony group quickly turned into a 2 v 1 battle of the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/RY7JLgQg2I — Craig Simpson (@CraigSi_Hi) August 2, 2026

They both looked at her like wtf is going on with you rn lol pic.twitter.com/boSHIS1Iaq — #MakeChange (@4evercontrarian) August 2, 2026

I mean, surely there was a rehearsal. — Ms. Head's Eng 10 and 11 (@A131Reads) August 2, 2026

We’re going to guess that’s a ‘no.’

Posters have some final thoughts and observations.

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There's no <insert whatever the hell that was> in baseball!! pic.twitter.com/cUN1TUefQM — Donkey (@TheDonkWrangler) August 2, 2026

she sounds the way a funhouse mirror looks, granny singing with automatic tune😂 pic.twitter.com/EsUDwwPnpR — STIMMY NEUTRON 🧠 🧩 (@Stimmy_Neutron_) August 2, 2026

I just told my wife I was going to set this as her new alarm and she immediately typed up her own divorce papers — Joe Massocco (@JoeMassocco) August 2, 2026

If singing the national anthem while riding a roller coaster was a thing, this is exactly how it would sound — b00mb00mb0ris (@b00mb00mb0ris) August 2, 2026

Blast this out over Iranian TV. They will surrender by dinner time. — Dove Beak (@DBeak) August 2, 2026

Someone should get the Pentagon's 'Sonic Weapons Department' on the line.

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