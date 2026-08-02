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Martha My Ear: Off-Key National Anthem Gave a Crowd Nowhere to Run to, Baby, Nowhere to Hide

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:45 PM on August 02, 2026
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The first season of the Women’s Professional Baseball League got off to a jarring start in Springfield, Illinois, on Saturday. And a Motown legend is to blame. Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandellas sang our national anthem. Well, we think it was singing. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee didn’t sound anything like this when she performed hits like 'Dancing in the Street,' 'Heatwave,' and 'Nowhere to Run.' Unfortunately, the crowd had nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.

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Brace yourself. (WATCH)

‘Why’ is the best question.

Martha and the Vandellas used to draw crowds, but these sports fans wished they could withdraw. Their faces say it all. (WATCH)

The umpire should have ended the game right then before the first pitch.

Many posters immediately thought of Chuck Berry’s hilarious facial reactions to Yoko Ono. (WATCH)

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Hell would be preferable to being subjected to Yoko Ono’s screeching.

Posters sarcastically praised Reeves for her inability to carry a tune.

Sounds like police should have done a breathalyzer and then taken the keys to her Ford Tempo.

Commenters said Reeves appeared to be battling the other two singers.

We’re going to guess that’s a ‘no.’

Posters have some final thoughts and observations.

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Someone should get the Pentagon's 'Sonic Weapons Department' on the line.

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ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC RHODE ISLAND SPORTS VIDEO WOMEN'S SPORTS

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