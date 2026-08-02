WOW: You Can Actually Hear Bill Maher Audience GASP When He Reads Lies the DSA Has Spewed (Watch)

Leave it to Bill Maher to send his studio audience into an audible collective gasp by the radical act of reading the Democratic Socialists of America’s own platform and tweets out loud.

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Seriously.

That's all he did here.

Turns out when your shiny new progressive stars start channeling Karl Marx like they’re auditioning for a community-theater production of The Communist Manifesto, casually calling for seizing the means of production, impoverishing the white middle class, and straight-up electing more communists, even the late-night crowd starts looking around like someone just announced the free avocado toast is canceled.

What's annoying about all of this is that they clearly didn't know ... because they don't pay attention.

Which is always a doorway for bad actors.

Watch:

Bill Maher’s audience audibly gasps when he reads what the Democratic Socialists of America are actually saying out loud:



MAHER: “Trump has told 1 trillion lies, but when he says the DSA are actually COMMUNISTS, that’s not one of them.”



“And it’s not hard to prove it just by… pic.twitter.com/HXcJ0T1Jyv — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 1, 2026

Post continues:

... quoting the DSA and their candidates.” “J.D. Vance was on the show, and I told him that if the Democratic Party keeps going in the direction of the DSA, my vote was in play. And all I heard all vacation was, ‘Oh, my God, you’re a Republican now.’ No, that's not what I said. I said in play, and here’s why.” “Because not a week goes by where I don’t read about some newly chosen, exciting new face in the Democratic Party. And then when that face opens its mouth, the Communist Manifesto or some other crazy shit comes out! Again.”“Let’s just read the quotes. The DSA platform says: ‘You work as much as you are able and no more than needed.’ If that was any closer to Karl Marx’s dictum, from each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs, they’d be sued for plagiarism.” “New York Mayor Mamdani once tweeted, Karl Marx’s words exactly. They’re not trying to hide it. Their most popular influencer, Hasan Piker, thinks communism is so groovy, he laments the fall of two of the most murderous regimes in history, the Soviet Union and Chairman Mao's China.” “Mamdani's aide, his top aide, Cea Weaver, said, ‘If you don't believe in the government's sacred right to seize property, it's over.’ And ‘impoverish the white middle class.’ What? That's a goal? You know you're supposed to scare people into voting for you, right?” “One of the new, soon-to-be Democratic congresspeople, Darlesia Chavalier, supports seizing all properties from landlords and said, ‘Seize the means of production.’ Mamdani has said ‘The end goal is seizing the means of production.’ I think they want to seize the means of production.” “Now, maybe you missed that in school or missed school altogether, but THAT'S COMMUNISM.” “Now the coalition within the DSA called the Marxist Unity Group is in ascendance. And I must take them at their word. When their words include, ‘Our commitment is to the long-term struggle for a fully liberated classless society. In a word, communism.’” “What do they have to do, tweet out ‘Elect more communists’? Oh, yeah, Cea Weaver did that.”[Shows tweet, audience audibly gasps] “Yes, [she really did that]! ... People gotta realize this is going on.”

Let's just hope they wake up before it's too late.

That being said, we're not holding our breath.

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