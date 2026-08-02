Hunter Biden—yes, that Hunter Biden—has decided the world desperately needs his expertise as a truth-teller, dropping a sprawling AI-powered list of nearly 90 supposed lies from President Trump over the last two years. Because nothing says “reliable fact-checker” quite like the guy whose own career highlights include the laptop from hell, influence-peddling headlines, and a presidential pardon.

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We all knew he was lying about the Reflecting Pool. The problem is that he lies so often that it’s almost impossible to keep up.



So I asked AI to compile claims from just the past twenty-four months and then checked them against official data, contemporaneous reporting and… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) August 1, 2026

Post continues:

... reporting and independent fact-checks.

Sure he did. LOL

Sorry for the interruption, he continues: Here is a partial list of 86 lies: 1. He promised to bring prices down “starting on Day One.” Grocery prices remained high and continued rising. 2. After winning, he admitted that prices are very hard to bring down once they have gone up. 3. He said egg prices had fallen 93 percent. They had not fallen remotely close to 93 percent. 4. He said he inherited the highest inflation in American history. He inherited an annual inflation rate of 2.9 percent. 5. When corrected, he changed the claim to the worst inflation in 49 years. That was also false. Annual inflation reached 23.7 percent in 1920. 6. He said there was virtually no inflation during his first term. Consumer prices rose approximately 8 percent. 7. He repeatedly claimed he had already brought inflation down, including during periods when the annual inflation rate was higher than the 2.9 percent reported shortly before he took office. 8. He told Congress inflation was “plummeting.” Prices were still rising overall, including major household expenses such as housing, electricity and medical care. 9. He claimed to have secured $18 trillion in new investment. 10. He then raised the figure to $19.2 trillion.

Full disclosure, there is a ton here that he claims to have fact-checked after AI spit them out for him (and God only knows how he framed it for AI) - if you want to read his babbling, it's all there on X for you, but we'd rather not take up all of our 'real estate' with his entire thread. We promise, it doesn't get any better.

You do realize your father pardoned you so you wouldn’t go to jail? LOL. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 1, 2026

And then Gina Milan dropped this:

Hunter Biden’s documented lies, false statements, denials, and conflicting actions 👇



1. Lied on ATF Form 4473 by certifying he was not an unlawful drug user/addict when buying a revolver in 2018.

2. Convicted (June 2024) of making a false statement on the federal gun-purchase… — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 1, 2026

This one's a doozy:

3. Convicted of making a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer. 4. Convicted of illegal possession of a firearm as an unlawful drug user/addict. 5. Failed to timely file and pay federal income taxes for multiple years (2016–2019). 6. Filed false tax returns that improperly claimed personal expenses as business deductions. 7. Pleaded guilty (Sept 2024) to three felony and six misdemeanor tax offenses involving at least $1.4 million unpaid. 8. Spent money owed in taxes on drugs, escorts, luxury hotels, cars, clothing, and adult entertainment. 9. Initially denied paternity of his daughter born in 2018. 10. DNA test confirmed paternity “with scientific certainty.” 11. Joined Burisma Holdings board (Ukraine) with no meaningful energy-sector experience. 12. Received roughly $50,000 per month from Burisma while his father was VP overseeing Ukraine policy. 13. Received millions from China-linked entities (CEFC and affiliates). 14. Used Owasco PC (his professional corporation) to receive large foreign wires, including from China. 15. Transferred funds from Owasco PC and related entities to family members and associates. 16. House Oversight bank records identified over 20 LLCs/companies affiliated with him, family, and associates that received foreign payments. 17. Rosemont Seneca entities (including Bohai and Thornton) received multi-million-dollar foreign wires (e.g., $3.5M from a Russian oligarch’s widow). 18. Hudson West III (joint venture with CEFC-linked partner) funneled millions that reached his accounts. 19. Sent messages invoking his father’s name or presence during foreign business negotiations. 20. Publicly downplayed or denied the scale/impropriety of foreign income and dealings. 21. Abandoned a laptop at a Delaware repair shop containing emails, photos, and business records of the above. 22. Laptop contents were authenticated and introduced as evidence in his criminal trials. 23. In a 2021 interview, claimed he did not remember dropping off the laptop and suggested it “could be stolen.” 24. Admitted extensive crack cocaine use in his memoir during the same period he denied drug use on the gun form. 25. Law license in Washington, D.C., suspended after the gun conviction. 26. Consented to disbarment in D.C. related to the criminal convictions. 27. Disbarred in Connecticut (2025) for violating attorney conduct rules tied to the gun and tax cases. 28. In a recent deposition over legal fees, claimed essentially no assets (no stocks, savings, car, or phone—only his paintings) despite prior multimillion-dollar foreign earnings. 29. Claimed certain personal spending (escorts, adult sites, hotels) as legitimate business expenses on tax filings. 30. Business arrangements and payments involved entities linked to foreign oligarchs and state-connected firms in Ukraine, China, Romania, Kazakhstan, and Russia, while public statements minimized conflicts.

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Notice how we made room for this entire post ... yeah, we're petty that way.

Just stop… I know you’re hard up for money. But this isn’t the way to do it.



Just ask your dad for another job you weren’t qualified for — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) August 1, 2026

Imagine complaining about prices that all skyrocketed under Biden.



You are a d-bag and your father perpetuated an invasion of illegals into this country for 4 years and should be tried for treason. pic.twitter.com/pXOqvLsExO — J (@bigjfreak123) August 1, 2026

Tough crowd, bro.

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