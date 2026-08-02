Ron DeSantis Amplifies WSJ Warning About Islamism

"Correct," tweets Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) with a graphic of a Wall Street Journal article entitled, "The Islamist threat isn't only terrorism."

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Influences that are inconsistent with our values and that oppose freedom can weed their way into the bloodstream of our nation, a free society that affords rights to its citizens, rights that can be abused. Vigilance requires and demands keeping watch over the free exercise of freedom as a defense against agitation that would come from places and beliefs seeking to do us harm. Violent terrorist attacks may seem simple in definable parameters compared to the more cunning and crafty infiltration of a free society that we must be on guard against in this age. We go forward responsibly and alert to harms that can come from outside and infiltration that can erode the inside of our nation.