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Hakeem Jeffries Is Getting Help Deciphering What His Opposition to the SAVE Act Is REALLY About

Doug P. | 1:43 PM on July 10, 2026
Meme screenshot

President Trump's Truth Social post about why he's not going to sign the housing bill as a protest over Congress not moving forward on getting the SAVE America Act passed gave Hakeem Jeffries another chance to lie about Republicans wanting to "make it harder to vote." 

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Would Jeffries care to elaborate on exactly which people would have a harder time voting as the result of the SAVE Act? We all know what people Jeffries is referring to. 

Does Jeffries think that a photo ID requirement also makes it harder for people to get into the Obama Presidential Center? 

The SAVE Act is overwhelmingly popular, because it's just common sense. Unfortunately, common sense is Kryptonite to Democrats. 

Fact check: TRUE.

And if Jeffries and the Dems want to know why housing is up they can just go look in a mirror. 

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By the way, the housing bill Jeffries mentioned will become law at midnight:

President Donald Trump will let the bipartisan housing bill approved by Congress become law without his signature, saying Friday that he was refusing to put his name on it because of the little progress made in passing a strict voter ID bill that he has been pushing.

“I will not sign the Housing Bill, which has been fully approved by Congress and sent to the White House, in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” Trump posted on social media.

That won't stop Dems like Jeffries from continuing to lie, however.

*****

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote while Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries fiercely oppose the legislation for obvious reasons. 

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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